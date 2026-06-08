Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen Spotted on Friendly Terms After Announcing Separation

Despite ending their 18-year marriage, former couple Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen were seen together in New York City, showing amicable co-parenting dynamics after a lunch where Biggs felt ill. Representatives confirm they remain on great terms for their two sons.

American Pie actor Jason Biggs and his estranged wife Jenny Mollen were spotted on friendly terms in New York City, weeks after announcing their separation.

The pair, both in their late forties, ended their 18-year marriage last month but were seen walking arm-in-arm following a lunch. According to reports, Biggs experienced indigestion during the meal and was comforted by Mollen, who held his hand as they talked. This public appearance comes despite their split, with representatives confirming the pair are on great terms and prioritizing co-parenting their two sons, Sid, 12, and Lazio, eight.

The couple's relationship began on the set of the 2008 film My Best Friend's Girl, leading to a quick elopement after their engagement that same year. They later celebrated with a larger ceremony in Napa. While their marriage has ended, their connection remains strong for the sake of their children, a source stated, noting Mollen even attended Biggs' recent 48th birthday. The former pair had frequently celebrated their anniversary online, with Mollen posting heartfelt messages about their enduring bond.

In the past, Mollen opened up about early insecurities, including a fixation on one of Biggs' ex-girlfriends, an issue she reflected on in a 2019 essay. Biggs praised the piece as a genuine look at her growth.

Meanwhile, Biggs has been candid about his own past struggles with substance abuse, revealing how addiction once dominated his life and even hid his drug use from Mollen. He described a dangerous cycle of mixing cocaine, alcohol, and pills, though he is now sober. His fame from American Pie at a young age contributed to a reckless period, but both actors appear focused on maintaining a healthy co-parenting relationship while moving forward separately.

Title: Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen Spotted on Friendly Terms After Announcing Separation Description: Despite ending their 18-year marriage, former couple Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen were seen together in New York City, showing amicable co-parenting dynamics after a lunch where Biggs felt ill. Representatives confirm they remain on great terms for their two sons. Category: Entertainment Keywords: ["Jason Biggs", "Jenny Mollen", "separation", "co-parenting", "American Pie"





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