Jason Biggs's recent career resurgence, weight loss transformation led to split with ex-wife Jenny Mollen

Insiders have revealed that added stress from Biggs's recent work projects also caused a bit of a wedge between him and soon-to-be ex-wife Jenny Mollen. The actor had lost a lot of weight and his positive attitude towards his transformation led to an ego boost. His career resurgence and pressure to maintain the spotlight led to growing issues between them for quite some time.

Stress from Jason Biggs's recent career resurgence and a newfound confidence following his impressive weight loss transformation are what drove a 'wedge' between him and soon-to-be ex-wife Jenny Mollen, sources have alleged.

The couple made the shocking announcement that they were going their separate ways earlier this week after 18 years of marriage. Now, insiders have revealed what exactly led to the split exclusively with the Daily Mail, claiming that a recent 'change' in Biggs was to blame, in part. One source alleged that the actor had a noticeable 'ego boost' following his massive weight lost last year





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Stress Ego Boost Impressive Weight Loss Transformation Career Resurgence Divorce Relationship Issues

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