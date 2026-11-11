Jason Bream Uses Inheritance and Part-Exchange to Buy New Home

Jason Bream leveraged a £12,000 inheritance and a part-exchange scheme to purchase a three-bedroom house in North Mundham for £475,000.

Jason Bream, a 43-year-old office manager from West Sussex, has successfully upgraded his family's living situation by purchasing a three-bedroom detached new-build house. The transaction, finalized at a price of £475,000, was made possible through a combination of personal savings, an inheritance from his late father Clifford, and a strategic part-exchange agreement with the developer.

Inheritance Funds Enable Property Upgrade

The foundation of this housing upgrade rests on financial support received after the death of Jason's father, Clifford, who passed away in 2021 at the age of 68. Jason inherited half ownership of a two-bed bungalow located in Selsey, while his sister retained the other half. This asset provided the crucial capital needed to transition from cramped accommodation to a larger property.

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Initially, Jason had purchased a one-bed flat in 2010 for £100,000. After meeting Sarah, a teaching assistant, she moved into the flat in 2012, followed by the birth of their daughter Isabella in 2013. The family lived in challenging conditions where Isabella occupied the bedroom while her parents slept in the living room due to a lack of space and privacy.

Following Clifford's death, Jason utilized his inheritance to buy out his sister's share of the Selsey bungalow. This move granted him full ownership of the property, allowing the family to relocate there temporarily. However, as Isabella grew older, the bungalow's layout became increasingly impractical for their needs, prompting further housing searches.

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Part-Exchange Scheme Simplifies Purchase Process

To acquire the new home in North Mundham, Jason and Sarah employed a part-exchange scheme with the housebuilder. This mechanism allows buyers to trade their existing property directly with the developer in exchange for a new build. Jason sold his Selsey bungalow to the developer for £171,000 in 2025, facilitating a seamless transition to the Hawthorn Grove site.

The part-exchange arrangement offered significant advantages regarding certainty and stress reduction. While Jason acknowledged that he might have secured a higher price on the open market, the traditional sale process lacked timing guarantees. The developer's commitment to purchasing the bungalow eliminated the risk of chain collapses, which are common anxieties for home movers.

Jason also contributed approximately £60,000 in savings accumulated by the end of 2025 and an additional £12,000 from his father's estate. These funds, combined with the proceeds from the part-exchange, covered the substantial cost of the new three-bedroom detached house. The decision prioritized speed and reliability over maximizing immediate cash return.

Legal Perspective on Developer Strategies

Richard Wisnia, head of new build development at Switalskis Solicitors, explains that developers utilize part-exchange schemes to maintain healthy cash flow and secure sales contracts efficiently. In quieter second-hand markets, builders have a stronger incentive to offer these deals to generate revenue and reduce the risks associated with delayed exchanges.

Wisnia notes that while part-exchange mitigates the fear of chain failures for buyers, developers impose strict limits on how many such properties they can hold. Consequently, the valuation offered is often based on a formula designed to ensure a quick resale rather than reflecting peak market value. Buyers must weigh the convenience against potential financial trade-offs.

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The legal expert emphasizes that valuations generated under these schemes are typically calculated to achieve rapid turnover. Developers aim to resell the acquired property as quickly as possible, meaning the initial offer may not match what a seller could potentially earn through a conventional listing. This structural reality shapes the negotiation dynamics for homeowners seeking stability.

New Home Features Meet Family Requirements

The acquisition of the new property in North Mundham addresses the spatial deficiencies that plagued Jason's previous residences. The three-bedroom detached house provides a dedicated dining room, a garage, and a large garden, elements that were absent in both the original flat and the subsequent bungalow.

Jason previously viewed homes in Selsey but rejected them due to unsuitable layouts. The turning point occurred during a dinner at his sister's new-build home, which clarified his desire for similar modern amenities. Driving past the Dandara site daily reinforced his interest, leading to a successful purchase that aligns with his family's current lifestyle.

The upgrade represents a significant improvement in quality of life for Jason, Sarah, and Isabella. The new environment offers the privacy and space necessary for the growing child and working parents. Jason expressed gratitude for the opportunity, noting that his father would have been proud of the achievement despite passing away before the final transaction.

This case illustrates how inheritance liquidity and innovative purchasing mechanisms like part-exchange can facilitate upward mobility in the housing market. By leveraging specific financial assets and negotiating favorable terms with developers, families can overcome barriers posed by limited space and market uncertainty. The outcome demonstrates a practical solution for homeowners seeking long-term stability and improved living conditions.