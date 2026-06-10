Jason Derulo Under Fire for Controversial Home Shark Tank

Singer Jason Derulo faces intense criticism from social media users after revealing a floor-integrated aquarium for a shark and manta ray, which critics call cruel and insufficient.

Musical artist Jason Derulo has found himself at the center of a social media firestorm after revealing a home aquarium setup that many believe is inhumane.

The controversy erupted on the Fauxmoi subreddit after a video clip surfaced showing the 36-year-old singer displaying his floor-integrated tank to the Kick streamer N3on. The aquarium, located in his residence in Tarzana, California, houses a shark and a manta ray, leading many observers to accuse the star of treating living creatures as mere furniture.

Critics have been scathing in their assessment, with some labeling him as evil or describing him as an off-brand Bond villain for his choice of home decor. The primary grievance centers on the idea that the animals are confined to an undersized habitat for the sake of the owner's vanity, rather than the welfare of the species. The reactions from the online community have been overwhelmingly negative, with users pointing out several critical failures in the aquarium's design.

Many argued that the setup lacks the necessary enrichment and environmental complexity required for predatory aquatic animals to thrive. Commenters noted that the fish have nowhere to hide from the constant presence of people, bright indoor lighting, and the loud noises that typically accompany a celebrity household. Some users compared the arrangement unfavorably to basic pet setups, suggesting that even a childhood goldfish bowl provided more stability than this luxury installation.

There is a strong sentiment among these critics that keeping such large, active animals in a floor tank should be illegal, asserting that the audacity to show off such a restrictive environment as a luxury feature is an insult to animal rights. Adding to the controversy are Derulo's own admissions regarding the history of the tank.

In a previous conversation with Graham Bensinger, the singer expressed his long-term ambition to incorporate a shark tank into his living space, specifically envisioning a large one integrated into the floor. He confirmed that the current inhabitants include a forest shark and a stingray.

However, the most concerning detail emerged when Derulo revealed that the tank initially contained a larger variety of fish. He admitted that the shark did not want to coexist with the other inhabitants and subsequently ate them all. This admission has provided further ammunition for critics who argue that the tank is far too small to support a healthy ecosystem and that the shark's predatory instincts were exacerbated by the confined space.

This incident has sparked a wider debate about the ethics of exotic pet ownership among the wealthy and famous. The consensus among the outraged netizens is that aquatic animals are often dismissed as being just fish, which leads to a lack of empathy and poor husbandry standards. Critics argue that there are countless ways to achieve a futuristic aesthetic without resorting to the confinement of living beings, such as using robotic fish or advanced visual effects.

The outcry emphasizes a growing societal demand for accountability, where the ability to afford an animal does not equate to the right to keep it in substandard conditions. By transforming a biological necessity into a living room accessory, Derulo has become a symbol for the perceived cruelty and detachment that can accompany extreme celebrity wealth





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