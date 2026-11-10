Jason Leon Watford Charged With Murder After MSC Seascape Cabin Death

Jason Leon Watford, 48, faces a federal murder charge after an alleged cabin killing aboard the MSC Seascape, which returned to Galveston, Texas, early Monday.

A convicted felon has allegedly confessed to beating and choking his partner to death in their cruise ship cabin on the first night of the voyage. Jason Leon Watford, 48, was taken off the MSC Seascape in handcuffs after the ship returned to port in Galveston, Texas, early on Monday morning. He was charged with murder in the US District Court for the Southern District of Texas after allegedly admitting to the crime during an interrogation by FBI agents.

The woman has not yet been publicly identified. Watford has a long criminal history and was sentenced to 15 months probation for assault causing bodily injury to a family member in September 2024. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

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How the Galveston Cruise Cabin Killing Unfolded

The MSC Seascape left Galveston on Sunday for a cruise to Mexico and Honduras, but by that evening Watford and his partner were arguing over dinner. Watford stormed out of the restaurant and was seen on security camera footage returning alone to their cabin on deck 10 of the ship at 7.46pm.

The woman came to the cabin at 8.11pm, and the couple continued to argue. According to the charging affidavit, Watford told investigators that the argument escalated until he snapped and punched his partner in the face several times.

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The affidavit further alleges that the blows were so forceful that blood came from the woman's mouth and onto Watford's shirt, pants, and hands. At some point during the attack, Watford allegedly began to choke her with both hands and wrapped his right arm around her neck from behind while she was lying down.

Investigators Describe the Crew Response and Charges

According to the affidavit, Watford told investigators that he applied pressure to the woman's neck for approximately four to five minutes and released his hold only after becoming exhausted. Investigators have not publicly disputed the account as presented in the charging document.

About 10 minutes after the woman's death, at 9.02pm, a housekeeper knocked on the cabin door to deliver fresh towels. Watford opened the door slightly, and the housekeeper immediately told MSC security that she saw blood on his hands and pants and a woman lying on the floor of the room.

Watford did not notify the crew about his partner's condition, even though she was lying motionless on the floor inside. Three MSC security personnel arrived at 9.13pm and found her with severe facial injuries and bloodied clothes. Security camera footage showed Watford leaving the room two minutes later wearing different clothes and sitting on the floor outside, scrolling on his phone.

Passengers said an alert reading 'Mike Echo at level 10' was broadcast across the ship at about 10pm on Sunday. The FBI was notified about an hour later, and security detained Watford while the ship turned around.

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Cruise Line Response and Next Steps in Galveston

MSC Cruises said the ship was instructed by authorities to return to the Port of Galveston after a guest incident was reported aboard. The cruise line said it was cooperating fully with the investigation and providing support to those affected.

The ship arrived back at the port of Galveston at about 5am on Monday, and police boarded to investigate. Some passengers said they were woken by repeated announcements in the early hours and were surprised to be back in port. Videos filmed by passengers showed Watford being led away from the ship in handcuffs by police and federal agents.

Holidaymakers in nearby cabins said they saw a gurney and forensic investigators near the door before they were moved to other rooms. Photos taken by passengers showed forensic crews examining the scene and removing evidence. Investigators have already retrieved the body and forensically examined the relevant parts of the ship.

Watford was booked into the Galveston County Jail on a federal hold. The US Coast Guard, the Port of Galveston Police Department, and Customs and Border Protection are assisting with the investigation. He appeared before US Magistrate Judge Andrew Edison.

The vessel left port at about 11am on Monday to continue its delayed voyage. The cruise is scheduled to stop at Costa Maya and Cozumel in Mexico, and at Roatan in Honduras.