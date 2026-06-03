Jason Lewis Reverses Stance on Kim Cattrall Amid Sex and the City Feud

Actor Jason Lewis, who played Smith Jerrod on Sex and the City, has changed his public opinion about co-star Kim Cattrall, previously siding with Sarah Jessica Parker in 2018. Lewis now praises Cattrall's role in his character's development, stating 'Smith was nothing without her' on Instagram, marking a shift in the long-standing cast conflict.

Jason Lewis , known for his role as Smith Jerrod on Sex and the City, has reversed his previous stance regarding his co-star Kim Cattrall , amid the longstanding feud between Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker .

In 2018, Lewis publicly sided with Parker, praising her as a 'gracious lady' and implying criticism of Cattrall by quoting the adage 'if you can't say something nice, don't say anything at all.

' However, recent interactions on Instagram show Lewis expressing deep appreciation for Cattrall's contribution to his character. While promoting a new collaboration, a fan commented on a video referencing Smith and Samantha's romance, writing, 'that Samantha call back was EVERYTHINGGGGG!! He knows his base.

' Lewis replied, 'Smith was nothing without her. ' This statement sparked enthusiasm among fans, with one writing, 'In an alternate reality smith and Samantha made it they were end game in my book. ' When asked if he was now on 'team Sarah,' Lewis responded, 'I might just have to say yeah...what a gracious lady. She was always so good to me.

' Lewis's character, Smith Jerrod, was a young waiter and aspiring actor who became involved with Samantha Jones, portrayed by Cattrall. Their relationship evolved from casual to serious, particularly after Smith supported Samantha through her breast cancer battle. In the series finale in 2004, they were still together. Lewis reprised the role in Sex and the City: The Movie (2008), where the couple broke up after Samantha moved to Los Angeles.

He returned for Sex and the City 2 (2010), with Smith inviting Samantha to his film premiere, suggesting amicable terms. In 2021, Lewis stated he would not appear in the revival series And Just Like That, noting in an interview with the Daily Front Row that while he appreciated the interest, 'the conversation is about the girls.

' It was reported that Cattrall was paid $1 million for a brief cameo in the AJLT season two finale after direct negotiations with HBO Max leadership. The feud between Cattrall and Parker has been public for years. In 2017, Cattrall told Piers Morgan that Parker 'could have been nicer' to her during the series and films.

Tensions escalated in 2018 after Parker expressed condolences over Cattrall's brother's death; Cattrall responded on Instagram, calling Parker a 'hypocrite' and stating, 'You are not my family. You are not my friend.

' Lewis's earlier comment in 2018 aligned with Parker, but his recent remarks indicate a shift, highlighting the complexity of loyalties among former cast members. His Instagram exchange suggests renewed respect for Cattrall's impact on his character's legacy, even as he maintains polite acknowledgment of Parker's professionalism. Fans remain deeply invested in the Smith-Samantha storyline, often idealized as an endgame pairing. The ongoing narrative continues to attract attention, fueled by social media interactions and reports about the revival series





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Jason Lewis Kim Cattrall Sarah Jessica Parker Sex And The City Smith And Samantha Feud Instagram And Just Like That

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