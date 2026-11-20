Financial records reveal Jason Miller's earnings jumped to approximately 15 million dollars in 2026 while advising the White House, raising questions about conflict of interest and lobbying disclosures.

Financial documents from a Florida child support case have exposed a dramatic increase in the earnings of Jason Miller, a prominent political ally of President Donald Trump. Records reviewed by The Washington Post show Miller's annual income rose from approximately 879,000 dollars in 2023 to roughly 15 million dollars by September 2026. This financial trajectory coincides with a period where Miller maintained close ties to the White House while operating his own consulting firms.

Income Growth and Consulting Revenue Sources

The financial affidavit filed in court reveals that Miller's earnings grew significantly each year during the current administration. After posting an income of approximately 1.6 million dollars in 2024 and around 4 million dollars in the twelve months ending in August 2025, his revenue peaked at approximately 15 million dollars in September 2026. The majority of this substantial income flowed through two entities owned by Miller: SHW Partners and Scipio Strategic.

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The court filings detail a diverse portfolio of clients paying for Miller's strategic services. Payment sources included the governments of India and Romania, the hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, a conglomerate from Japan, and the media company formerly known as Paramount Skydance. These commercial engagements occurred simultaneously with Miller's frequent presence at the White House and his evolving role within the presidential inner circle.

White House Status and Ethics Disputes

A central point of contention involves Miller's official capacity within the federal government. In a sworn affidavit submitted on November 3, Miller described himself as an unpaid special government employee working for the White House. He asserted that he had never completed the formal onboarding process for this role. Consequently, Miller argued that he was not subject to the same financial disclosure requirements mandated for senior officials.

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The White House contradicted Miller's claims, stating in an unsigned statement that Jason Miller was never a special government employee at the White House. Miller responded by maintaining that he takes all ethics, lobbying registration, and financial disclosure obligations seriously. He further stated that he had complied with all applicable requirements and declined to discuss his personal financial records or the ongoing custody litigation.

However, public records indicate a potential discrepancy in Miller's financial reporting. The investigation found that Miller's public lobbying and foreign-agent registrations accounted for only approximately 2.4 million dollars of his total income over the past two years. This figure represents a small fraction of the nearly 15 million dollars he reported earning. Legal experts have raised concerns about the transparency of such arrangements. A law professor at Washington University in St. Louis criticized the situation, describing Miller as someone operating without formal allegiance to the country while navigating White House circles.

Personal History and Custody Litigation Context

The revelation of Miller's finances is part of a bitter legal battle with AJ Delgado, a former Trump campaign aide and the mother of his child. The couple began a relationship in October 2016 while Miller was serving as a senior adviser during the presidential campaign. Delgado alleged that Miller misled her about his marital status, claiming he was in the process of divorcing his wife, Kelly Miller. At the time, Kelly Miller was pregnant with their second daughter.

Miller fathered a son with Delgado in July 2017. The custody dispute has been ongoing for several years, with both parties arguing over child support and financial disclosures. Delgado was one of Trump's key female Hispanic campaign advocates. Their relationship became public in October 2016 when reports emerged that they attended a strip club in Las Vegas with members of the media the night before the presidential debate against Hillary Clinton.

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Miller previously served as the incoming White House communications director in 2016 but resigned on Christmas Eve before taking the oath of office. His departure was precipitated by the revelations regarding his personal life. Despite this early exit, Miller remained a loyal figure to Donald Trump. He later served as a senior adviser to Trump's 2020 and 2024 campaigns and worked as the chief executive of the pro-Trump social media platform Gettr before reappearing frequently at the White House in the summer of 2026.

Implications for Government Ethics Standards

The case highlights the complex boundaries between outside consulting work and government influence. Senior White House officials are typically required to disclose their finances publicly to prevent conflicts of interest. Miller's status as an alleged informal adviser allowed him to bypass some of these standard transparency measures. Had he officially held the position of special government employee, he would have been free from certain restrictions on outside income but would still have faced federal conflict-of-interest laws.

The divergence between Miller's reported income and his registered lobbying activities suggests a significant gap in financial transparency. With clients including foreign governments and major financial institutions, the scale of Miller's consulting business has drawn scrutiny. The situation underscores the challenges of regulating political influence when advisory roles are ambiguous. As the custody case continues, these financial details remain a matter of public record and legal debate.