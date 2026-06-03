Jason Momoa Shows Off His Buff Body While Performing with Rock Cover Band Öof Tatatá

Jason Momoa showed off his incredibly buff 6ft4in body while performing with his rock cover band Öof Tatatá at The Red Dog Saloon in Pioneertown, California on Tuesday night. The 46-year-old Aquaman alum - who also DJs - sported a clingy black tank top as he played bass alongside frontman-guitarist Mike Hayes and drummer Kenny Dale. Momoa's 17-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf Momoa scored the role of Leto II - the son of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and Chani (Zendaya) - in Dune: Part Three.

Jason Momoa showed off his incredibly buff 6ft4in body while performing with his rock cover band Öof Tatatá at The Red Dog Saloon in Pioneertown , California on Tuesday night.

The 46-year-old Aquaman alum - who also DJs - sported a clingy black tank top as he played bass alongside frontman-guitarist Mike Hayes and drummer Kenny Dale. Honolulu-born, Iowa-raised Momoa - who hosted Ozzy Osbourne's farewell concert on July 5 - used his bulging biceps to chug beers in between riffs. It was first come, first serve at the packed desert venue, which marked the 'stoked' musical trio's first time performing near Joshua Tree.

The motorcycling Meili Vodka founder reposted fan footage of himself rocking out on bass via Instagram story for the viewing pleasure of his 16.8 million followers. Öof Tatatá are next scheduled to perform this Friday at The Penmar in nearby Los Angeles. Things are still going strong between Momoa and his Sweet Girl onscreen wife, Adria Arjona, whom he reportedly began dating in 2024.

The Puerto Rican 34-year-old was still married to lawyer Edgardo Canales when she first met married Momoa in November 2019 on the Pittsburgh set of their Netflix action thriller. Momoa's 17-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf Momoa scored the role of Leto II - the son of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and Chani (Zendaya) - in Dune: Part Three.

The Independent Spirit Award winner returns as a ghola called Hayt - resembling his late character Duncan Idaho - in the French-Canadian filmmaker's final chapter of the sci-fi epic hitting US/UK theaters on December 18. Momoa is also every bit the influencer with paid partnerships for brands like LEGO, Tilta and Humble Brands.

The Chief of War creator-star's other upcoming films this year include Julian Schnabel's drama In the Hand of Dante (June 24), Craig Gillespie's reboot Supergirl (June 26) and Kitao Sakurai's action comedy Street Fighter (October 16)





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Jason Momoa Öof Tatatá The Red Dog Saloon Pioneertown California

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