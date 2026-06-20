Jason Patric, grandson of Jackie Gleason, spotted going for a jog in Los Angeles

Actor Jason Patric, known for his roles in The Lost Boys and Sleepers, has been spotted going for a jog in Los Angeles. The 60-year-old actor has a rich history in show business, with his family being part of the entertainment industry for generations.

Jason Patric , the grandson of comedy legend Jackie Gleason , has been spotted going for a jog in Los Angeles this week. The 60-year-old actor, who rose to fame in the 1980s and 1990s with films such as The Lost Boys and Sleepers , was seen wearing a casual ensemble of a t-shirt and shorts as he ran through Brentwood.

Patric's breakthrough in the film industry came at the age of 21 with The Lost Boys, which catapulted him to the zenith of his Hollywood stardom. He was part of a cast that included Corey Haim, Corey Feldman, Jami Gertz, Dianne Wiest, and Kiefer Sutherland. Patric and Sutherland became best friends, but their friendship was soon marred by a notorious love triangle involving Julia Roberts.

In the early 1990s, Patric turned down the role of corrupt lawyer Mitch McDeere in The Firm, which went on to become one of Tom Cruise's most memorable roles. Patric's family has a rich history in show business, with his grandfather being the creator and star of the popular sitcom The Honeymooners, and his mother being a Tony-nominated stage actress. His father, Jason Miller, earned an Oscar nomination for his role in The Exorcist.

Patric has also acted in films such as Speed 2: Cruise Control, Your Friends & Neighbors, and Rush, and has worked with notable actors such as Sandra Bullock, Ben Stiller, and Brad Pitt. Despite the controversy surrounding the love triangle, Patric has gone on to have a successful career in Hollywood, and is still active in the industry today





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