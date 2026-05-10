Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's £25million Beach Home on Naturists' Beach

Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley have purchased a new £25million beach home on the south coast, unaware that the site is a naturists' beach. The couple, known for their nudity in fashion shoots and movie scenes, have built a futuristic new-build 'forever home' with five bedrooms, a private beach, and a 42,000 sq ft boating lake.

Movie hardman Jason Statham and his supermodel fiancee Rosie Huntington-Whiteley might get quite an eyeful when they fling open the curtains on the first morning at their new £25million beach home on the south coast.

For the Daily Mail can reveal that the pair have perhaps unknowingly chosen a 20-acre spot for their futuristic new-build 'forever home' on a naturists' beach. Actor Statham, 58, and model Miss Huntington-Whiteley, 39, are no stranger to nudity themselves, having posed before either for fashion shoots or movie scenes in the altogether. Just this week Rosie cemented her place as a top supermodel on the red carpet at New York's Met Gala in a revealing off-the-shoulder gown.

Statham's purchase of the site was revealed at the weekend. The huge house is being built in a brutalist architecture style and has five bedrooms, its own private beach, an enormous treehouse for their two children Jack, eight, and Isabella, four, and even a 42,000 sq ft boating lake and wild swimming pond. In a separate building behind the main house a horse stables is under construction from where Rosie can indulge her horse-riding passion.

And of course for the super-fit couple, a large gym is planned, plus there is an indoor lap pool - a long narrow swimming pool designed specifically for fitness training by swimming laps rather than for recreation. Jason Statham and his supermodel fiancée Rosie Huntington-Whiteley have bought a new £25million beach home on the south coast Land Registry records show that Statham, who has amassed a fortune of £90million from the Fast and Furious franchise and other hit movies such as Snatch and Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, paid £20million for the waterside site which contained a gatehouse, the under-construction modernist home and a seperate outhouse in January 2024.

Finishing the build itself is expected to cost a further £5million. The house was originally designed by one of the Royal Family's trusted architects. It was then taken over and turned into a minimalist modern home in line with Statham's tastes. The sprawling single-level U-shaped building is designed around a strict three-dimensional grid and has a square central courtyard with a lap pool enclosing the fourth side.

Although contemporary in design, the house is built of traditional materials such as clay brick, cedar shingle, lead and oak. The location could not be more idyllic for the family - making it what one person called their 'forever home'. Its seafront location includes its own 1,200ft-long private beach dotted with wooden groynes every 30ft. The naturist haven is next to this and further down the coast there is a nature reserve popular with birdwatchers.

When our reporter visited the beach next to the house at low tide one day last week, the only sound was the twittering of birds and the distant whirr of speed boats. Meanwhile wild horses from a nearby national park were roaming free on the beach right outside the new property.

Statham has paid £20million for the waterfront site, with building works expected to cost another £5million Designs of their new house are shown in plans submitted to the local authorities Immediate neighbours of the property are equally high-profile and wealthy, although it seems construction of the new house was causing some annoyance among locals in less grand homes a little further inland. One house, passed regularly by construction vehicles working on the site, had signs outside either side of its driveway which read: 'NO CONSTRUCTION TRAFFIC'.

A lay-by also meant exclusively for public-beach users was also filled with construction vehicles for the new-build this week. Burberry, Victoria's Secrets and Marks and Spencer model Rosie, who is herself worth £30million, recently spoke of moving to a more bucolic life.

The couple, who got together in 2010, have been gradually breaking ties with their previous Hollywood lifestyle, having recently sold up their £15million Malibu beach house to spend more time at their other home, a £7.5million townhouse in Chelsea, west London. But in recent weeks Rosie revealed the move here is actually part of a long-term masterplan for a rural family life back in the UK.

She told Australian Vogue that she was preparing for a major shift: a move to the English countryside near the New Forest, where horses, she said, are finally re-entering the frame. Speaking of their previously unknown-about home, Rosie said 'There's an incredible dressage school around the corner.

' Riding was central to her childhood, but living in London and LA for two decades made it logistically impossible, reported the magazine. 'I've been dreaming of this since I left home,' she said. 'It will be mud and kids climbing trees. London at the weekends can feel very destination-driven. I want peac





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jason Statham Rosie Huntington-Whiteley £25Million Beach Home Naturists' Beach Brutalist Architecture Horse Stables Gym Indoor Lap Pool

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