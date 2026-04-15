Jason Statham Shares Rare Family Holiday Snaps with Children and Fiancée Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in Turkey

Action star Jason Statham has given fans an intimate look at his family holiday in Turkey, sharing adorable pictures of his children with fiancée Rosie Huntington-Whiteley as they enjoy a luxurious getaway. The photos offer a glimpse into the couple's private life beyond their public careers.

Actor Jason Statham , known for his action-packed roles, has offered his social media followers a rare glimpse into his family life. The 58-year-old star recently shared a collection of endearing photographs from a family holiday in Turkey , featuring his seldom-seen children with fiancée Rosie Huntington-Whiteley . The couple, who have been together since 2010 and engaged since 2016, are currently enjoying a luxurious getaway on the picturesque coastline of Antalya-Belek.

Their stay at the opulent five-star Regnum The Crown hotel, where a night's accommodation reportedly costs around £3,000, appears to be a haven for making cherished family memories. In one heartwarming snapshot, Statham is seen relaxing by the resort's impressive Crystal Cove Pool alongside his young children. His son, Jack, who is eight years old, enthusiastically participated in playful acrobatics, balancing on his father's shoulders for a memorable photograph. The couple's four-year-old daughter, Isabella, also showcased her aquatic skills, delighting in the clear blue waters. Another touching image captures Jason lifting Isabella into the air, her face beaming with joy. In a moment that highlights their family bond, Jason is also pictured with his arm around Jack as they admire the striking architecture of a cave, with Rosie capturing the scene. While Rosie was not directly featured in these particular images, Statham shared the post with a simple yet evocative caption: The Cave. This idyllic retreat follows the family's recent Easter celebrations, which they spent at their £10 million London residence. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has previously spoken candidly about the profound shift in her life and identity after becoming a mother. In a candid interview with Net-A-Porter's PORTER magazine in 2021, she described a period of mourning for her former independent lifestyle, admitting that the sudden anchoring to home life felt disorienting. She explained that after years of being highly independent and self-directed, the demands of motherhood initially pulled the rug out from under her. However, she emphasized that she has since embraced her new role and has learned to detach her sense of self-worth from her physical appearance, a practice she acknowledged was challenging given her history as a model. Rosie further elaborated that in her thirties, she has experienced a significant increase in confidence and a stronger ability to make decisions without second-guessing herself, leading to a more well-rounded and fulfilling life. Despite their long engagement, the couple has consistently expressed that they are in no rush to marry, with Rosie having previously stated in an interview with ET that they are happy and that the wedding is not a major priority. She even suggested that they might wait until their children are older so they can be more involved in the celebration. Their shared passion for interior design has also been a topic of discussion, with Rosie noting Jason's impeccable taste and his significant influence on her understanding of architecture and furniture





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jason Statham Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Celebrity Family Holiday Turkey

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

EastEnders actor joins star-studded cast of epic new Jason Statham thrillerJason Statham will lead the exciting new thriller alongside stars from EastEnders, Peaky Blinders and Shetland.

Read more »

Mum who made £4K flogging fake Oasis tickets has to pay it all back to fansRosie Slater made between £130-£160 for each ticket that promised access to an Oasis concert

Read more »

Jason Statham's very different first career he's still 'sore' aboutJason Statham is the go-to action star with a stellar career under his belt, but he once had very different ambitions

Read more »

Jason Statham's very different first dream career he was forced to abandonJason Statham is the go-to action star with a stellar career under his belt, but he once had very different ambitions

Read more »

Rosie O'Donnell Laughs Off 'Dancing with the Stars' Comeback RumorsComedian Rosie O'Donnell responds to an AI-generated rumor about her returning to the US to compete on Dancing with the Stars, sharing her reaction and providing an update on her current life in Ireland and family.

Read more »

Rosie O'Donnell Refutes Dancing with the Stars Comeback RumorsComedian Rosie O'Donnell responds to rumors of a 'Dancing with the Stars' return, shares family updates, and reflects on her life choices, including her move to Ireland. The former talk show host, known for her sharp wit, dismisses comeback rumors while sharing details of her family and ongoing projects.

Read more »