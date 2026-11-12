Jason Watford Charged With Murder After Allegedly Killing Wife on MSC Seascape

Jason Watford faces murder charges for the alleged homicide of Susan Watford aboard the MSC Seascape cruise, a tragedy that unfolded despite prior domestic violence warnings.

Jason Leon Watford, a 48-year-old man from Texas, has been charged with murder following the alleged homicide of his wife, Susan Watford, aboard the MSC Seascape cruise ship. The incident occurred on Sunday night, marking the first night of the vessel's journey from Galveston to Mexico and Honduras.

Core Details of Fatal Onboard Attack

According to the charging affidavit, Jason Watford allegedly attacked and choked Susan Watford, 31, in their cabin on deck 10 while their young child was present. The couple had begun arguing in the ship's restaurant before moving to their room at 8:11 pm. Security footage shows Jason returning to the cabin alone at 7:46 pm and his wife following shortly after.

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The affidavit alleges that Jason punched Susan multiple times in the face, causing blood to drip onto his hands, shirt, and pants. He reportedly wrapped his right arm around her neck while she was lying down and applied pressure for four to five minutes until she stopped breathing. He left the room two minutes later, changed his clothes, and sat outside scrolling on his phone without alerting crew members.

Victim's Family Warnings and History

Susan Watford's adoptive mother, Dorothy Mast, revealed that she had explicitly warned her daughter not to go on the trip due to Jason's violent history. Despite these warnings, Susan hoped the vacation would help repair their marriage, believing her husband had completed his court-ordered anger management and community service.

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In 2024, Susan had reported an incident where Jason grabbed her wrist during a financial dispute, forcing her to use a Taser for self-defense. Jason had previously pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily injury and received 15 months of probation. Mast stated Susan planned to divorce him if the cruise did not improve their relationship.

Cruising Line Discovery and Immediate Aftermath

A housekeeper discovered the scene when she knocked on the cabin door to deliver fresh towels. She saw Jason opening the door partially and noticed blood on his hands and clothes, with Susan lying motionless on the floor. She immediately alerted MSC security. The ship returned to Galveston early Monday morning, where Jason was taken into custody by federal authorities.

Jason was interrogated by FBI agents and allegedly admitted to the crime. Susan's toddler, who was unharmed, is currently in the care of child protection agents. The child was present in the cabin during the attack but was not physically injured.

Legal Proceedings and Court Appearance

Jason Watford appeared in US District Court in Galveston on Tuesday, where he waived his right to a detention hearing during his initial appearance. He remains in custody and is scheduled to return to court next Monday for a probable cause hearing. The case highlights the severe consequences of domestic violence escalating on international cruise liners.