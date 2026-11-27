Former Ashfield District Council leader Jason Zadrozny receives a 27-month prison sentence for fraud and tax evasion, concluding a high-profile legal battle involving stolen grants.

Jason Zadrozny, the former leader of Ashfield District Council, has been sentenced to 27 months in prison for fraud and tax evasion. The judgment was delivered by Judge David Herbert KC at Northampton Crown Court on Friday, marking the end of a significant legal chapter for the 46-year-old politician.

Zadrozny Sentenced for Fraud Charges

Zadrozny stood in the dock as Judge Herbert delivered the custodial sentence, which covers nine counts of fraud and four counts of tax evasion. The court heard evidence that Zadrozny exploited his position as an independent councillor at Nottinghamshire County Council to misappropriate public funds. He used council grants intended for community good to support his personal lifestyle and pay down debts, despite earning £50,000 annually from his various councillor roles.

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Fake Societies and Misappropriated Funds

The trial revealed that Zadrozny established fake organizations, including the Ashfield Heritage Society and a cinema club for fans of the Carry On film series. Through these entities, he secured grants and pocketed more than £6,000 from the two clubs. Additionally, the court found he avoided paying over £15,000 in taxes. Some of the illicit funds were used to purchase property; he bought a house with two fellow Ashfield independent councillors and sold it two years later for a profit of £68,000.

False Accusations Against Deceased Colleague

Perhaps most damaging to his case was Zadrozny's attempt to shift blame onto Tony Brewer, a former chairman of Ashfield District Council who died of Covid in 2021 at age 74. Zadrozny lied to police and the court, claiming he had handed the heritage society money to Brewer for war memorial restorations. Mr. Brewer's partner of 30 years, Patricia Percival, stated she was deeply hurt by the accusation, confirming Brewer had no connection to the society and had no memory of such projects.

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Legal History and Courtroom Reaction

Zadrozny had previously denied all charges and claimed to have transferred the money to the deceased colleague. His barrister urged the judge to grant a suspended sentence due to Zadrozny's mental health issues, including depression, anxiety, and PTSD. However, the judge deemed an immediate custodial sentence necessary to reflect the gross abuse of trust. Zadrozny, who was supported by his husband Jack Bland and former councillor Ed Hollis, sobbed loudly in the dock as the sentence was read.

Community Impact and Future Implications

Patricia Percival expressed relief at the guilty verdicts, noting that the conviction clears the name of her late partner. She described the verdict as a relief for her as well, as the false implication had judged her by association. Judge Herbert told Zadrozny he had failed the electorate and harmed public confidence in the council, emphasizing that elected officials must serve community interests rather than their own. This conviction follows a 2012 case where sex offence charges against him were dropped after the Crown Prosecution Service offered no evidence.