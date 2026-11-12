Jason Zadrozny Resigns After Fraud Conviction

Former Ashfield leader Jason Zadrozny quits council post following fraud conviction. No by-election planned before May 2027 elections, leaving ward without representation.

Jason Zadrozny, the former leader of Ashfield District Council, has formally resigned as a district councillor for the Larwood ward with immediate effect. This departure follows his conviction at Northampton Crown Court for defrauding public bodies out of thousands of pounds through fictitious charitable organizations. The 46-year-old politician now faces a potential custodial sentence during his upcoming sentencing hearing on November 27.

Conviction Details and Fraud Mechanism

Judges at Northampton Crown Court found Zadrozny guilty on nine counts of fraud by false representation and four counts of income tax evasion after a trial that lasted nearly a month. A jury deliberated for ten hours and forty-seven minutes before reaching these verdicts, which included five unanimous decisions and four majority verdicts where eleven jurors found him guilty and one found him not guilty. He was acquitted of three remaining fraud charges.

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The fraud centered on Zadrozny establishing a fake entity known as the Ashfield Heritage Society to siphon funds from the Nottinghamshire County Council between 2018 and 2021. He allegedly pocketed £10,300 from a fund intended for good causes. Additionally, he took £1,200 from the Classic Cinema Club, a group for Carry On film fans that he also helped organize, after it received a taxpayer grant. The income tax charges stemmed from allegations that he knowingly evaded tax on rental income from four Ashfield properties between 2007 and 2022.

Political Fallout and Party Resignations

Zadrozny previously served as the leader of Ashfield District Council from 2007 to 2009 as a Liberal Democrat before switching allegiances. He later became the leader of the Ashfield Independents, a party that has controlled the council since 2018. Following his conviction, several councillors from the Ashfield Independents group resigned from the party in protest, distancing themselves from the scandal that has plagued the local authority.

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Despite his political downfall, Zadrozny remained a councillor until his recent resignation. Electoral legislation stipulates that a councillor is only disqualified from their seat if they receive a prison sentence of three months or more. Since he has been released on bail pending his November 27 sentencing, he was legally permitted to remain in office until he chose to step down voluntarily on Thursday.

Impact on Ward Representation and Governance

Ashfield District Council confirmed that no by-election will be held to fill the vacant Larwood ward seat. National electoral rules dictate that if a vacancy occurs less than six months before a scheduled local election, the position remains vacant until that election takes place. Consequently, residents in Zadrozny's ward will be without a district council representative until the next scheduled local elections on May 6, 2027.

The conviction has triggered broader scrutiny of local governance in the region. The Government recently ordered a rapid review into Ashfield District Council following concerns about its leadership and planning department procedures. Local MPs Michelle Welsh and Lee Anderson have called for a police investigation into these alleged issues, which also include irregularities in the authority's contract procurement processes. Zadrozny had previously planned to step away from politics entirely when his current term ends in 2028.