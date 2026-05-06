Javier Bardem Prioritizes Family Over Career, Reveals He Turns Down Roles If Away for More Than Two Weeks

Javier Bardem discusses his commitment to family, sharing that he turns down roles requiring more than two weeks away from home. The actor also praises his wife, Penelope Cruz, and provides updates on the delayed James Bond franchise.

Javier Bardem has opened up about his commitment to family, revealing that he prioritizes spending time with his loved ones over career opportunities. The 57-year-old actor, known for his roles in films like No Country For Old Men and Skyfall, shared that he will turn down roles if they require him to be away from his family for more than two weeks.

Bardem has been married to fellow actor Penelope Cruz for 16 years, and the couple shares two children, son Leo, 15, and daughter Luna, 12. Since the birth of their first child, the couple has made it a point to ensure that at least one of them is always at home while the other is working. Bardem expressed his gratitude for having Penelope as his life partner, describing her as an amazing, beautiful, and kind human being.

He praised her relationships with family, friends, and their children, stating that he has never seen a hint of malice in her. Bardem also joked about his wife's stunning beauty, often being amazed when he sees her in magazines. Penelope won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role in Vicky Cristina Barcelona, while Javier took home the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for No Country for Old Men.

Bardem also played the villain Raoul Silva in the 2012 James Bond film Skyfall. Meanwhile, fans of the James Bond franchise will have to wait a little longer for the next installment. The upcoming Bond film is reportedly set for a 2028 release, marking the longest gap between movies in the franchise's 64-year history. The delay is partly due to the need to recast the lead role following Daniel Craig's departure after No Time To Die.

Denis Villeneuve, the director of Dune, has signed on to helm the new project, with Steven Knight, known for Peaky Blinders, penning the script. A source revealed that the production team is taking their time to ensure the film is perfect, with Villeneuve wanting a long break after Dune 3 and Knight working on script drafts. Pre-production is expected to begin in January 2027, with principal photography running until the summer and editing taking around nine months to a year





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Javier Bardem Penelope Cruz Family James Bond Career

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

This Morning's Ashley James issues postpartum update on lovely family tripThe television star admitted she's been enjoying focusing on her mind and body over the last few weeks

Read more »

Boy killed by falling tree in Stafford was playing with friends, family sayA teenager who died after being hit by a falling tree is named by his former school in Stafford.

Read more »

Aughton mum told to demolish £180k house extension says 'my family will be split up forever'Suzie Cavadino was ordered to rip down her extension by last Friday after a planning permission dispute

Read more »

Midnight rescue at Lough Erne as person saved from water by 'quick-thinking' familyLough Erne Coastguard Rescue team thanked 'the quick actions of family' who recovered the person from the water

Read more »

Princess Eugenie Expects Third Child, Receives Royal Support Amid Family ScandalPrincess Eugenie is pregnant with her third child, and the announcement from Buckingham Palace signals continued royal support despite the controversies surrounding her parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

Read more »

Peter Andre reveals rare family update saying “Junior is fuming” over changeThe 53-year-old appeared on Loose Women on May 4, where he spoke candidly about family life.

Read more »