Jay Slater's Mother Reveals 'Hell' of Tragedy Trolling and Advocates for Jay's Law

Debbie Duncan, mother of the late Jay Slater, shares her harrowing experience with relentless online abuse and conspiracy theories following her son's death. She discusses her campaign, Jay's Law, aimed at holding social media companies accountable for the 'tragedy trolling' that has devastated her family and continues to cause immense pain.

Jay Slater 's mother, Debbie Duncan , has spoken out about the devastating impact of tragedy trolling following her son's death. Appearing on This Morning with hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley, Duncan revealed that the relentless online abuse has made her life a living hell, emphasizing the lack of accountability for social media users.

She described how the vile messages and unfounded conspiracy theories pushed her to the brink of a nervous breakdown after Jay, 19, disappeared in Tenerife in June 2024. His disappearance triggered an extensive manhunt but also a surge of unevidenced claims and personal attacks on his family and friends.

Conspiracy theorists falsely alleged his disappearance was a revenge attack and cruelly questioned Duncan's grief. Even after Jay's body was discovered four weeks later near Masca and an inquest in 2025 confirmed he died on June 17, 2024, from injuries consistent with a fall from height, the baseless speculation persisted.

Home Office pathologist Dr. Richard Shepherd's post-mortem examination indicated head injuries as the cause of death and found no evidence of restraint or assault, yet the online harassment continued unabated.

Duncan explained to the hosts that the barrage of comments, including accusations of mafia involvement and drug dealing, has been unrelenting for nearly two years. She lamented that these trolls, who know nothing about her family or Jay, pass judgment, stating that the conspiracies began almost immediately.

The GoFundMe page established during the search, which raised over £70,000, also attracted criticism. Duncan expressed gratitude for the donations that helped the family remain in Tenerife, support the search teams, and provide Jay with a fitting send-off. However, she noted the public scrutiny surrounding the funds, with trolls questioning her financial gain from public appearances.

Duncan's primary motivation for being on the show was to highlight the pervasive issue of online trolling and the suffering it inflicts. She confirmed that the abuse has never ceased since Cat Deeley inquired about it.

Discussing her campaign for Jay's Law, Duncan revealed it began with a government petition that garnered over 13,000 signatures, prompting a response from the government and several visits to Parliament. The objective is to compel major tech companies to assume greater responsibility for content on their platforms, which she described as currently lawless. She believes this campaign is crucial to combat tragedy trolling and protect other families from similar experiences.

When asked by Ben Shephard about coping with Jay's loss amid the online storm, Duncan stated that time feels stagnant and the pain remains raw. She emphasized how the online torment has deeply affected her family and her as a mother, asserting that while the pain of losing a child is incomparable, this experience fuels her determination to help future families navigate this online hell.

Last year, Duncan publicly condemned the 'disgusting' online trolls who bombarded the family with an estimated 30 million videos speculating about Jay's case





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