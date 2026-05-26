Jazz Icon Sonny Rollins Dies at 95

Sonny Rollins, the 'Saxophone Colossus,' passes away at 95 due to undisclosed health issues. His family announces his death in a statement. The jazz musician lived a long life, releasing multiple albums and collaborating with other legendary artists. Rollins' music will continue to live forever, according to Branford Marsalis.

Renowned saxophonist Sonny Rollins has passed away at the age of 95, according to his family. Rollins, who was nicknamed the ' Saxophone Colossus ,' died at his Woodstock, New York home, due to undisclosed health issues.

The jazz musician was a teen jazz prodigy who showed an amazing ability to improvise with the music. He emerged as one of the icons of the bebop era alongside legends such as Charlie Parker and John Coltrane. Rollins played alongside other jazz giants like Miles Davis, Thelonious Monk and Dizzy Gillespie. He continued to release music throughout his career, taking occasional breaks from the limelight and constantly tweaking his style, describing himself as a work in progress artistically.

Rollins won two Grammys, including the Grammy for best jazz instrumental solo for 2006's Why Was I Born. He was also awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and a National Medal of Arts Recipient. Rollins said his longevity led him to function as an unofficial ambassador for the jazz genre, earning him recognition for his contributions to music. He expressed his pride in consistently looking beyond trends in his artistry and playing from the heart.

Rollins believed his legacy is what keeps him going and will help young musicians stick to their ideals with music





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Sonny Rollins Jazz Musician Saxophone Colossus Bebop Era Charlie Parker John Coltrane Miles Davis Thelonious Monk Dizzy Gillespie Grammy Awards Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award National Medal Of Arts Recipient Jazz Music

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