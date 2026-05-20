JBL Tune 730BT Headphones: Impressive Sound Quality and Effective Noise-Cancelling Features

JBL Tune 730BT headphones are praised for their excellent sound quality and effective noise-cancelling features. They are currently available at a reduced price in JBL's latest sale.

Music fans are praising a popular pair of headphones for their impressive sound quality and effective noise-cancelling features and they’re currently available at a reduced price in JBL ’s latest sale.

The headphones attracting attention are the JBL Tune 730BT. Usually priced at £39.99 on JBL’s official website, the headphones are available in five different colours and feature JBL’s signature ‘Pure Bass Sound’, which the brand says delivers extra depth, power and punch. They’re equipped with custom 40mm drivers designed to produce rich, dynamic audio for an immersive listening experience. JBL is also offering an extra 10% off all headphones - excluding refurbished models - through a limited-time promotional code.

Shoppers can enter ‘REACH10’ at checkout before July 30, 2026 to cut the price of the JBL Tune 730BT to just £35.99. The headphones include customisable EQ presets, allowing users to switch between default, bass and vocal modes depending on their listening preferences. Built-in voice prompts also let wearers know which sound mode is currently selected.

Other features include dual beamforming microphones in each earcup to help reduce background noise during calls, up to 76 hours of battery life, and the ability to connect to two Bluetooth devices at the same time. The lightweight padded headband and plush over-ear cushions are also designed for long-lasting comfort. JBL Tune 730BT headphone





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JBL Tune 730BT Headphones Sound Quality Noise-Cancelling Features Reduced Price Sale JBL Headphones Customisable EQ Presets Dual Beamforming Microphones Battery Life Connect To Two Bluetooth Devices At The Same T Plush Over-Ear Cushions Long-Lasting Comfort

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