JCB to Attempt New World Land Speed Record with Hydrogen-Powered Car

JCB, a Staffordshire-based manufacturer and digger maker, has announced plans to set a new world land speed record with a car powered by hydrogen. The JCB Hydroxmax, set to be driven by now-retired Green, is powered by two four-cylinder engines, totalling 800hp. The company aims to become the 'fastest hydrogen-powered car' by using hydrogen internal combustion engines to drive all four wheels through a twin-transmission and clutch system.

JCB has announced an attempt to set a new world land speed record with a car powered by hydrogen, 20 years after breaking the diesel land speed record .

The Staffordshire-based manufacturer and digger maker unveiled the plans for the JCB Hydroxmax at its headquarters in Rocester on Tuesday. The new Hydromax car, also set to be driven by now-retired Green, is powered by two four-cylinder engines, totalling 800hp. A company spokesperson said in an attempt to become the 'fastest hydrogen-powered car', the vehicle's hydrogen internal combustion engines would drive all four wheels through a twin-transmission and clutch system





bbcemt / 🏆 120. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

JCB Hydroxmax Hydrogen-Powered Car Land Speed Record Andy Green Andy Green OBE Hydrogen Engines Diesel Engine Aerodynamic Power Key Areas World Land Speed Record For Diesel Cars World Push To Reduce Emissions Beautifully Designed Car Pushing Power Engines Slanted Reducing Car's Height Hydrogen Extremely Well Replacing Other Forms Of Fuel

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New study reveals how slow-growing cells drive breast cancer relapseA new study by the Garvan Institute of Medical Research has uncovered a hidden mechanism explaining why breast cancer can return many years after successful treatment.

Read more »

Kjersti Flaa: 'Blake Lively's Met Gala appearance was a desperate attempt to salvage her reputation'Norwegian journalist Kjersti Flaa was dragged into Blake Lively's messy legal battle with Justin Baldoni, after posting an old clip of an interview where Lively made a snarky comment about Flaa's 'bump.' The Norwegian reporter was going to testify for Baldoni's production studio during the trial, but the dispute was settled earlier this week, leaving her feeling unsettled and furious.

Read more »

Ruth Langsford urged to make fresh attempt at finding love two years on from Eamonn splitLoose Women star Ruth Langsford could be set to follow in the footsteps of co-star Coleen Nolan as she marks two years single after her split from Eamonn Holmes

Read more »

Cosy new crime drama that'll be your new addiction starring Corrie favouriteCozy crime drama fanatics are in for a treat with an upcoming show starring a former Coronation Street star

Read more »