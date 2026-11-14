JCWI Guide Urges Councillors to Block Home Office Raids

The Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants published a manual directing left-wing councillors to obstruct Home Office enforcement operations, sparking political controversy.

The Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants has released a directive instructing local politicians on how to actively interfere with lawful immigration enforcement operations. This controversial guidance, titled Resisting Immigration Raids, urges councillors to physically and procedurally obstruct Home Office agents during their sweeps for suspected illegal immigrants.

Funding Sources and Financial Context

The charity has received significant public funding while publishing materials that encourage non-cooperation with government enforcement agencies. Records indicate the organization has secured over £1million in legal aid payments since 2019 under contracts with the Legal Aid Agency for handling immigration and asylum cases. Additionally, the Home Office itself provided £47,015, which public records describe as contract and other funding linked to litigation costs awarded against the government.

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Further financial support includes £31,000 from European Union funds designated for improving conditions in households of irregularized migrants. The National Lottery Community Fund awarded £19,999 last year, while private trusts and charitable funders have contributed a total of £3.38million since 2014. These figures highlight the extent of taxpayer and public funding supporting an organization that advises defiance of state immigration protocols.

Directives for Local Councilors

The manual, authored by Griff Ferris, the charity's advocacy and campaigns director, provides specific instructions for disrupting enforcement actions. Councillors are advised to challenge officers on the spot, film the proceedings, and walk away with targeted individuals to break up the raid. The document explicitly states that having councillors play an active role in resisting raids is a strong statement of solidarity with their communities.

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Ferris, who was prosecuted for causing a public nuisance but acquitted after participating in a 2021 blockade of a deportation flight at Gatwick Airport, argues that community resistance is a valid form of political action. The guide suggests that resistance can manifest through outreach work, awareness-raising campaigns, or direct intervention to stop raids when they occur in local areas.

Political Opposition and Council Responses

More than 160 councillors have signed a statement condemning policies that target migrants, asylum seekers, and refugees suspected of arriving illegally. Several Green-led London councils, including Lewisham, Lambeth, Hackney, Waltham Forest, Southwark, and Haringey, have adopted policies refusing cooperation with Home Office Immigration Enforcement. Lewisham Council became the first to implement this stance in July.

Reform party politician Keith Prince criticized these developments, stating that cooperation between local authorities and the Home Office is essential to ensure laws are applied and vulnerable people are protected. He described the activist-driven policies adopted by these councils as ridiculous and counterproductive to public safety and legal order.