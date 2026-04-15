JD Sports Customer Reveals Clever Nike Trainer Discount Hack

A JD Sports customer shares a simple money-saving tip for buying Nike trainers at a discount: purchasing junior sizes instead of adult sizes. This method can lead to substantial savings, with the price difference often reaching several pounds. The post on Extreme Couponing and Bargains has resonated with many, with customers sharing their positive experiences.

A JD Sports customer has shared a money-saving hack that can help shoppers purchase brand new Nike trainers at a significant discount. The tip involves buying junior-sized trainers instead of adult-sized ones, potentially saving customers hundreds of pounds over time. The advice, shared by a customer named Sophie Louise on the Extreme Couponing and Bargains Facebook group, quickly gained traction, with numerous shoppers expressing their gratitude and sharing their own experiences with the same strategy. Sophie's experience highlights a clever way to capitalize on the price difference between adult and junior shoe sizes, offering a budget-friendly alternative for those who fit into the junior size range.

Sophie's post detailed her experience at a JD Sports store. She was looking for Nike Air Force 1s and initially tried on a size 6 in the ladies' section. After failing to find the specific mint-colored trainers she wanted, she showed a shop assistant a picture of the desired shoes from the Nike website, only to realize the image displayed a junior version. The shop assistant confirmed that junior sizes are identical to adult sizes up to a size 6, but are priced considerably lower because they are not subject to the same tax rates. As a result, the identical white Air Force 1s were priced at £100 in the ladies' section, but only £64.99 on the junior shelf. Ultimately, Sophie ordered her preferred green trainers directly from Nike, realizing the substantial savings she could have enjoyed over the years had she known about the junior size advantage.

The post quickly resonated with many members of the Facebook group, many of whom were already familiar with the money-saving method, while many were shocked to learn of the price difference. The post resulted in hundreds of people reacting and commenting on their own experiences. The post also included a helpful note that recommends trying on junior sizes first to ensure the fit is correct, as sizing can vary slightly due to the unisex design of junior shoes.

The savings can be substantial, as evidenced by several comments from other shoppers. One commenter stated, 'I have always bought junior trainers being a size 6 myself purely cause they're a fraction of the cost of ladies, the only difference I find sometimes is the fitting, but to be honest for the money I save it's worth it.' Another shared their experience of buying a pair of Vapor Max trainers for £100 in junior size, while the ladies' version cost £165. This clearly illustrates the potential for significant savings. Another person commented that they 'always buy kids!' because the ladies sizes they had bought for their husband 'are so big'. This further underscores the validity of Sophie's tip.

Other commenters chimed in to express their surprise and newfound knowledge of the trick, illustrating how simple and effective the hack can be. One commenter exclaimed, 'Ooh I'm a 6 and spent years jealous of those who could buy from kids for cheaper!! How did i not know this.' Another added, 'I've done that before now, I'm usually a size 6, but, depending on where I shop, sometimes I can get a 5 1/2, which is classed as junior, and cheaper.' The overall response to the post demonstrates that this is a well-known trick but one which still requires wider awareness to help customers across the country save money.





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Nike Trainers Discount JD Sports Junior Sizes Money Saving

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