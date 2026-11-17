Vice President JD Vance told Americans they do not need to build bunkers or stockpile food after recent IT failures, dismissing fears of an imminent global catastrophe despite warnings from Google and other nations.

Vice President JD Vance has directly addressed growing public anxiety, stating that Americans do not need to construct underground bunkers or stockpile weeks of food and water. This reassurance came on Monday night during an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, following a chaotic week marked by a global email collapse, a nationwide aviation ground stop, and significant banking service disruptions. Despite the technical failures, the Vice President insisted that the United States is not facing an imminent crisis.

Vance Dismisses Bunker Preparations Amid Tech Chaos

Vance told Ingraham that while many of his friends have reached out to ask if they should prepare for a major global catastrophe, he does not see a crisis coming down the line. He emphasized that while the government wants to prevent the worst outcomes, it is also prepared for them, but this preparation does not require individual citizens to hoard supplies. The Vice President brushed off reports suggesting Pentagon bases were preparing to run off the grid for ninety days, characterizing such measures as basic good government protocol to ensure military readiness rather than an admission of impending doom.

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Google Warns of AI-Powered Cyber Attacks

Despite Vance's calm demeanor, Google released a report on Monday warning corporate America that hackers powered by artificial intelligence are running autonomous attacks across major systems. The company claims these AI-driven adversaries can constantly work around security patches, write working exploits, and fire them at online servers without human intervention. This warning comes as Microsoft's Outlook, Teams, and Copilot services collapsed on Thursday, affecting users in seventy-four countries into the weekend, raising questions about the vulnerability of critical digital infrastructure to advanced cyber threats.

FAA Ground Stop Blamed on Obsolete Router

The recent nationwide aviation chaos began when the Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop affecting tens of thousands of travelers, marking only the second such event since the September 11 attacks. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy attributed the disruption to a router provided by contractor L3Harris Technologies, which had flooded a network still running on equipment built in 2001 and scheduled for replacement in 2006. Duffy called FBI Director Kash Patel to pull agents into the investigation, and the router is now sitting in a laboratory in Florida while the FAA has switched off the broadcast function on all sixty-nine of the same devices across the national airspace.

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Banking Outages and Airline Delays Expand Crisis

By Monday, the technical failures had reached the financial sector, with thousands of customers at Chase, Wells Fargo, US Bank, Capital One, Truist, and Bank of America reporting they could not see their balances or move cash. The aviation sector suffered further setbacks when United Airlines held its own departures that same afternoon because pilots lost the weight and balance figures required to leave the gate, delaying hundreds of additional flights. Federal officials have stated they have found no evidence that anyone attacked anything, distancing the incidents from the autonomous cyber threats Google recently described.

International Context and Future Preparations

The domestic situation contrasts with actions taken by allied nations, as Britain and France have told their own citizens to keep days of food and water at home in preparation for potential disasters. While Vance dismissed the need for extreme personal preparedness, he acknowledged that people must be prepared for everything. The current investigation focuses on the technical shortcomings of the aging L3Harris equipment, with no confirmation that the banking and flight outages were the result of malicious cyber activity, even as Google's report highlights the evolving landscape of AI-enhanced security risks.