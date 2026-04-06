JD Vance Leads Last-Minute Push for Iran Peace Deal Amid Trump's 'Hell' Threat

In a tense diplomatic effort, JD Vance spearheads negotiations for a peace deal with Iran, under pressure from former President Trump's ultimatum. The plan faces hurdles, including the Strait of Hormuz, while rescue of a downed US airman adds complexity.

In a high-stakes, last-minute diplomatic push, JD Vance spearheaded negotiations to secure a peace agreement with Iran , as former President Donald Trump issued a stern ultimatum, threatening severe repercussions if a deal wasn't reached by a specified deadline. Sources reported that Vance, along with other US envoys, advocated for an immediate ceasefire, followed by further discussions within a 15 to 20-day timeframe.

These intensive negotiations, orchestrated by Pakistan, aimed to avert a potentially disastrous escalation of tensions. Trump's stance was uncompromising, with threats of extensive destruction in Iran, including civilian infrastructure, if the Islamic regime failed to meet the Tuesday deadline at 8 PM ET. Despite the urgent efforts, the proposed plan is unlikely to result in an immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway for global oil trade. Furthermore, the plan awaits official approval from the President, casting a shadow of uncertainty over the fragile peace process. The delicate situation has introduced a sense of cautious volatility in the markets, impacting oil prices and gas prices, demonstrating the interconnectedness of international relations and economic stability. Field Marshal Asim Munir, the head of the Pakistani army, played a key role in coordinating the peace plan. He facilitated backchannel talks with Vance and Steve Witkoff, Trump's special envoy. Representing Tehran's interests was Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, demonstrating a commitment from both sides to engage in dialogue, albeit under immense pressure. Trump is scheduled to address the nation from the White House, providing details about the daring rescue mission that successfully brought home the F-15 weapons officer from the challenging terrain of Iran. The rescue operation, hailed by Trump as one of the most daring in US history, added another layer of complexity to the already tense situation.\The ongoing negotiations are a response to Trump's hardline approach, which included the threat of devastating actions against Iran if a deal was not reached. Trump's deadline, coupled with the threats, created considerable pressure on the Iranian regime. The Iranian Foreign Ministry has stated that Tehran has formulated its positions and demands based on its interests and communicated them through intermediaries, particularly in response to the ceasefire proposals. An Iranian official voiced strong opposition, deeming the negotiations incompatible with ultimatums and threats of war crimes, suggesting a profound distrust of the US and its allies. According to a senior Iranian source, Tehran is unwilling to reopen the Strait of Hormuz as part of a temporary ceasefire, a significant obstacle to any immediate agreement. Iran remains steadfast in its refusal to yield to Trump's pressure and deadlines. The regime is demanding the removal of US sanctions and trade restrictions, while the US administration insists on a complete cessation of uranium enrichment and a halt to all nuclear development. Iranian officials express concerns that any potential deal could mirror past ceasefires in Gaza or Lebanon. In such instances, agreements exist on paper but have not prevented the US and its allies from launching strikes, highlighting the challenges of achieving lasting peace in the region.\The US special operations forces successfully rescued the second crew member from a downed F-15 jet, shot down over southern Iran on Friday, providing a glimmer of positive news amidst the tense geopolitical landscape. Trump announced that the rescue operation was a success, and the officer had been rescued. The rescued officer, who had spent over 24 hours alone, navigating treacherous terrain and evading capture, was described as seriously wounded. The airman sought refuge in the mountains and faced a challenging climb. The CIA tracked his location, providing precise intelligence to the Pentagon and even initiated a disinformation campaign within Iran to mislead the enemy about the extraction efforts. The rescue mission involved numerous aircraft, with some facing enemy fire and being abandoned at a makeshift airfield. Commandos successfully evacuated the airman after additional aircraft were deployed. The entire situation demonstrated the significant risks associated with the ongoing conflict and the US commitment to protecting its military personnel. The ongoing conflict has caused the national average for gas to increase to around $4.10 a gallon. Pakistani mediators are actively working on confidence-building measures to address some Iranian demands for peace, demonstrating an international effort to find a diplomatic resolution. The success of the rescue is a positive development and may help facilitate the ongoing peace talks





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