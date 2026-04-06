JD Vance Leads Peace Push as Trump Sets Iran Deadline Amid Rescue Mission

Amid escalating tensions with Iran, JD Vance is attempting to negotiate a peace deal following Trump's ultimatum. A US F-15 officer was rescued from Iran over the weekend, adding complexity to the situation.

JD Vance spearheaded a last-ditch effort to broker a peace agreement with Iran , following a stern warning from Donald Trump who threatened severe consequences, setting a Tuesday deadline. Vance's proposal centered on an immediate ceasefire, followed by subsequent discussions within a 15 to 20-day timeframe. These negotiations, which took place on Sunday night, were facilitated by Pakistan, according to reports from Reuters.

Trump had previously expressed his resolve to take drastic measures, threatening to 'blow up everything' in Iran, including civilian infrastructure, if the Iranian government failed to reach an agreement by the designated deadline of 8pm ET on Tuesday. Despite these intense efforts, the proposed plan is not expected to immediately restore free passage through the Strait of Hormuz, and it still awaits official approval from the President, as confirmed by a White House official. The peace initiative was coordinated by Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, who conducted backchannel communications with Vance and Steve Witkoff, Trump's special envoy. Representing Tehran's interests in these discussions was Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi.\Simultaneously, Trump is scheduled to address the nation from the White House at 1pm ET. This address is intended to provide details regarding the rescue mission, which successfully brought home the F-15 weapons officer who had been stranded in the Iranian mountains. This recent development led to cautious volatility in the financial markets during early trading hours. Oil prices experienced a slight decrease, but they still maintained a level well above $100 per barrel. Moreover, the national average price of gasoline in the United States has risen to approximately $4.10 per gallon, reflecting an increase of more than a dollar since the commencement of the conflict. The complexities of the situation are further highlighted by conflicting statements and demands. While the United States is pushing for an end to uranium enrichment and the cessation of nuclear development by Iran, Tehran is insisting on the removal of US sanctions and trade restrictions. Iranian officials also expressed their concerns, fearing that any future agreement might mirror past ceasefires in regions like Gaza and Lebanon, where agreements exist in principle but do not prevent US and Israeli forces from launching strikes. Pakistani mediators are actively working on measures designed to build confidence and address some of Iran's specific demands for peace, aiming to bridge the gap between both parties.\Furthermore, the situation is complicated by Iran's stance on critical issues, and internal concerns about the nature of the negotiations. A senior Iranian source indicated that Tehran would not consider reopening the Strait of Hormuz as part of any temporary ceasefire agreement. Another Iranian official criticized the current negotiations as being 'incompatible with ultimatums and threats to commit war crimes.' Meanwhile, US special operations forces successfully completed the rescue of the second of two crew members from a downed F-15 jet that had been shot down over southern Iran on Friday. Trump publicly acknowledged the rescue operation on Sunday morning, describing it as 'one of the most daring' missions in US history and confirming that there were no casualties. The President also confirmed that the rescued officer was 'safe and sound,' though he had sustained serious injuries. The officer had been in a precarious situation for over 24 hours, evading capture by Iranian forces and navigating mountainous terrain, including a 7,000-foot ridgeline. The CIA played a critical role in the operation by tracking the airman's location and providing it to the Pentagon. They also launched a disinformation campaign within Iran to mislead the enemy regarding the extraction efforts. The rescue involved a significant deployment of aircraft behind enemy lines, with some aircraft coming under fire and being left at a remote airfield before commandos were finally able to evacuate the airman with the help of additional aircraft





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