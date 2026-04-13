JD Vance's visit to Budapest to support Viktor Orban backfired as the Hungarian Prime Minister lost the election. The defeat of the pro-Kremlin leader marks a significant political shift in Hungary.

JD Vance's recent trip to Budapest, aimed at bolstering Viktor Orban 's campaign for re-election, proved ultimately unsuccessful as the Hungarian Prime Minister suffered a crushing defeat in the election. Vance, representing a prominent voice in US politics, arrived in Budapest with the intention of rallying support for Orban, who had been facing a challenging electoral landscape.

His visit included a campaign rally where he urged Hungarians to vote for Orban, framing him as a defender of national sovereignty and a key figure in resolving the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Vance's efforts, however, failed to resonate with the electorate, and Orban's Fidesz party lost the election by a significant margin. The result of the election will likely reshape Hungary's relationship with both the European Union and Russia, shifting the nation away from the path laid out by the previous government. Before the election, Orban, who has maintained close ties with both Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, found himself trailing in the polls. He had governed Hungary for 16 years. His campaign focused on issues like national sovereignty and resistance to outside interference, particularly from the EU, but these messages did not sway the majority of Hungarian voters. The surge in support for Peter Magyar, who advocated for closer ties with the EU and distancing from Russia, reflected a shift in the political landscape. Magyar's victory was celebrated by many Hungarians, signaling a desire for change. Following Orban's defeat, jubilant crowds took to the streets across the country, celebrating the ousting of the pro-Kremlin leader and the dawn of a new political era. The new Prime Minister will now have the mandate to implement changes that were previously blocked by Orban's government. This includes a possible reshaping of ties with both Brussels and Moscow. The election results highlight the changing dynamics within Hungarian politics and the complexities of international relations. The defeat of Orban, a prominent figure in right-wing European politics, marks a shift in the political landscape. The new government, under the leadership of Peter Magyar, is expected to re-evaluate Hungary's foreign policy stances, with a focus on strengthening ties with the EU and reassessing its relationship with Russia. The election result is a significant setback for the Trump administration, who considered Orban an ally, and raises questions about the influence of external actors in the electoral process. The EU is also expected to welcome this outcome. The celebration of Magyar's victory, with crowds chanting against Russia, reflects the desire of Hungarians to chart a new course for their country, one that is aligned with the values of the European Union. Magyar, a former member of Orban's Fidesz party, campaigned on opposing Russia and strengthening ties with European allies, and his victory represents a victory for those who sought change





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