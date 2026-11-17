JD Vance says Americans need not build bunkers or stock up on water after United Airlines and bank outages, insisting the White House sees no crisis coming.

Vice President JD Vance told Fox News' Laura Ingraham on Monday that Americans do not need to build bunkers or stock up on water, even while he acknowledged that the country should be prepared for a disaster. The interview took place as United Airlines flights across the United States were briefly grounded on Monday night, adding to a run of technology failures that had already unsettled the public. Ingraham asked whether Americans should be prepping for something, given what had happened over the past two weeks.

Vance said many of his friends had contacted him asking whether they should prepare by building a bunker or buying extra food and water. He said the White House does not see a crisis coming, but added that government must plan for every scenario, including the worst ones. His message was that preparation is routine and does not signal an emergency.

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Vance Rejects Bunker Fears and Military Preparedness Concerns

JD Vance rejected the idea that military preparations signal an approaching disaster. Asked about the Pentagon preparing for off-the-grid capabilities, he dismissed those concerns as just basic good government. He argued that the administration is reinvesting in the United States and becoming better prepared for crises.

Vance stressed that preparation should not be read as a warning of imminent danger. In his words, it means the government is actually preparing for threats, and does not mean a crisis is around the corner. He told Americans they should not fear, even as he admitted that he had been asked repeatedly about building shelters.

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United Airlines Blames a Widespread System Outage

United Airlines attributed its Monday night disruption to a widespread system outage that briefly halted flights nationwide. The airline posted on X that its teams were working to restore operations as soon as possible, apologized to customers for the inconvenience, and urged travelers with scheduled flights to keep checking their flight status in the app.

A United Airlines spokesperson later told the Daily Mail that the issue had been resolved. The spokesperson said some flights were delayed but that there was no impact on flights already in progress or on United Express flights. The spokesperson also said there was no indication that the problem was related to cybersecurity. The original social media post has since been deleted.

The disruption came just days after a technical issue prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to ground all flights nationwide. Frustrated travelers had taken to social media to complain that their flights could not take off, and the episode added to concerns about the reliability of critical infrastructure.

Banking and Microsoft Outages Deepen Public Concern

Thousands of customers of Chase, Bank of America, Capital One and Wells Fargo reported being unable to log in or transfer money on Monday, according to Down Detector, a website that tracks real-time user reports. A Chase spokesperson told the Daily Mail that the outage was caused by a technical bug, and later said the problems were not the result of a cyberattack.

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Wells Fargo posted a note on its website stating that online banking was not available right now due to technical issues. The banking disruptions followed Microsoft widespread issues on Friday, which left people unable to access Outlook, Teams and Copilot applications. The suspected cause of the Microsoft outage was a faulty network configuration change that made numerous servers unavailable and overloaded the remaining infrastructure.

Trump Blames Aging Aviation Equipment for Ground Stop

President Donald Trump blamed half-century-old aviation equipment for the nationwide ground stop, which led to thousands of cancellations and travel problems for more than one million passengers. Speaking at the White House on Monday before departing for his trip to Asia, he said that we have old, broken equipment and noted that some of the equipment that went down was 55 years old.

Trump said the government wants to replace the equipment with new systems and can do so simultaneously with very little trouble. He pointed to Friday as evidence, describing the equipment as very, very old and as having had a heart attack. He departed on the new Air Force One plane, which was gifted to the administration by Qatari officials.