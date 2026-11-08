Jean Hunt Faces Court After Allegedly Poisoning Colleague With Snail Pellets In Curry

Jean Rosina Hunt appeared in Perth court accused of lacing a colleague's curry with toxic metaldehyde snail pellets. She faces up to 20 years in jail for the alleged attempted murder.

Jean Rosina Hunt, a 43-year-old woman from Perth, has appeared in court facing serious criminal charges after allegedly attempting to poison a former colleague with toxic snail pellets. The accused represented herself during a brief case mention at Armadale Magistrates Court on Thursday, marking the first time she has been pictured publicly in connection with the disturbing incident.

Alleged Incident Details And Mechanism

The charges stem from a seven-month police investigation into an alleged incident that occurred at a plant-growing business in Oldbury, located in the southern suburbs of Perth. According to police allegations, the sequence of events began on February 12 when a 58-year-old woman arrived at work and brought a container of curry to share with her colleagues during morning tea.

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The victim and other staff members consumed the curry without any initial issues. However, Hunt allegedly gained access to a chemical storage shed at the facility and placed snail pellets into the leftover curry that was stored in the staff lunchroom. The victim later discovered bright green granules in her contaminated lunch and took a small taste, immediately noticing that something was wrong when she experienced numbness on her tongue.

The remaining meal was seized by authorities and subsequently tested, revealing the presence of metaldehyde. This substance is a poisonous compound commonly found in snail and slug baits as well as solid fuel tablets. When ingested by humans, metaldehyde poses severe neurotoxic risks to both humans and animals, triggering symptoms within one to three hours that primarily affect the gastrointestinal tract and central nervous system.

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Medical Risks And Police Statement

The ingestion of metaldehyde causes a range of severe health complications, including nausea, vomiting, dizziness, and confusion. In more critical cases, the toxin can lead to convulsions and respiratory problems that may be fatal. WA Police Commissioner Col Blanch recently emphasized the gravity of the situation when speaking to reporters, stating that the actions in question can result in death or serious injury, a reality witnessed in similar cases.

The maximum penalty for the charge of unlawful act or omission with intent to harm is 20 years in jail. Hunt is yet to enter a formal plea to the charge during the recent court appearance. She was arrested at a residential address in Golden Bay in October following extensive inquiries conducted by police investigators over the preceding months.

Personal History And Stakeholder Positions

Police allegations indicate a complex personal history between the accused and the alleged victim. Authorities state that the two women had previously been in a romantic relationship. Hunt later left the plant-growing business for reasons unrelated to the alleged poisoning incident, as reported by Nine News. The connection between the two individuals adds a layer of interpersonal context to the professional setting where the alleged crime took place.

During her appearance at Armadale Magistrates Court, Hunt did not answer any questions from reporters as she left the premises. She was flanked by two supporters, indicating some level of personal backing during the legal proceedings. The court has continued her bail until her next scheduled appearance on December 17, at which point further legal steps regarding her plea and defense strategy are expected to be addressed.

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Legal Consequences And Next Steps

The case highlights the severe legal ramifications of attempting to harm others using toxic substances. With the charge carrying a potential sentence of up to 20 years in jail, the stakes for Hunt are extremely high. The continued bail status allows her to remain in the community under specific conditions until the court date in mid-December.

As the legal process moves forward, attention remains on the judicial outcome of this unusual and dangerous allegation. The case serves as a stark reminder of the potential for personal disputes to escalate into severe criminal conduct, resulting in long-term legal consequences for those involved. The next court appearance on December 17 will be a critical juncture in determining the direction of Hunt's defense and the potential trial proceedings that may follow.