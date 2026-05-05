Jean-Pierre Dorléac Slams Met Gala Outfits as 'Bombastic Schmattas'

Oscar-winning costume designer Jean-Pierre Dorléac delivers a scathing review of the 2024 Met Gala looks, criticizing the lack of style, craftsmanship, and sophistication, while offering praise for Blake Lively.

Oscar-nominated costume design er Jean-Pierre Dorléac , known for his work with Hollywood's elite and his candid opinions, has weighed in on the outfits showcased at the recent Met Gala in New York City.

Dorléac, 83, brings decades of experience to his critique, having dressed numerous A-listers and earned accolades including an Oscar nomination for his designs in the 1980 film Somewhere in Time, as well as two Emmy Awards for his television work on Battlestar Galactica and The Lot. He doesn't hold back in his assessment, labeling many of the Gala's ensembles as lacking in style, craftsmanship, and construction, and dismissing their accessories as cheap and tawdry.

Despite a generally critical outlook, Dorléac offered praise for Blake Lively, who attended the event amidst a recent and public settlement with co-star Justin Baldoni. Dorléac's detailed critiques paint a vivid picture of his disdain for much of the fashion on display. He specifically calls out Lauren Sanchez's navy dress as being too tight and poorly constructed, highlighting unflattering bulges and a lack of graceful lines.

Nicole Kidman's red Chanel dress and accompanying wig are likened to a 'Rapunzel' gone awry, reminiscent of costumes from Slaughterhouse Five. He criticizes Sarah Pidgeon's yellow Loewe outfit as overtly designed to appeal to the male gaze, and describes Kylie Jenner's ensemble as resembling a stripper's attire.

Sam Smith's outfit is deemed a symbol of the 'death of fashion,' adorned with funereal gewgaws, and Lena Dunham's gown is dismissed as hideous, questioning the fate of the feathers that might have adorned it. Dorléac's commentary is filled with colorful metaphors and sharp wit, evoking a sense of bygone elegance and lamenting the current state of fashion.

Further elaborating on his observations, Dorléac skewers Kim Kardashian's dystopian copper bodysuit as a dominatrix-inspired 'bandage contrivance,' and describes Madonna's black robe as a 'shipwrecked Davy Jones mess,' signaling the end of a voyage to hell. He expresses a longing for sophistication, originality, allure, and class, suggesting that stylists should seek vision correction.

Dorléac's review is not merely a critique of individual outfits but a broader commentary on the perceived decline of fashion standards, reflecting a sense of despair and a nostalgic yearning for a more refined aesthetic. His words offer a stark contrast to the often-celebratory coverage of the Met Gala, providing a refreshingly honest and unapologetically critical perspective from a seasoned industry professional. He mourns the loss of elegance and artistry, lamenting the prevalence of vulgarity and poor craftsmanship





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Met Gala Jean-Pierre Dorléac Fashion Costume Design Blake Lively Nicole Kidman Kim Kardashian Madonna Lauren Sanchez Sam Smith Lena Dunham Kylie Jenner Sarah Pidgeon

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