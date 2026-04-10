Jean Smart, star of Hacks, graced the show's final season premiere alongside her boyfriend, Joe Pacheco. The actress's elegant appearance, coupled with her affectionate display with Pacheco, marked a memorable evening. The news article highlights Smart's personal life and relationship with Joe Pacheco, showcasing their public appearances and her acceptance speech at the Golden Globes. It also references her previous marriage to Richard Gilliland and the grief she experienced after his passing. The event was a celebration of the show's success, with the presence of cast members and co-creators.

Jean Smart radiated elegance at the Hacks fifth and final season premiere on Wednesday, accompanied by her boyfriend, Joe Pacheco . The couple showcased their affection on the red carpet in Los Angeles, appearing joyous and hand-in-hand, reminiscent of teenagers on a first date. Smart, at 74, looked stunning in a shimmery silver pantsuit paired with a white top and matching pointy pumps, complemented by pendant earrings and a sophisticated updo.

Pacheco, her significant other, looked stylish in a light gray suit and a blue shirt, opting for a relaxed, no-tie look. The Emmy-winning actress, whose romance with Pacheco blossomed after the heartbreaking loss of her longtime husband, Richard Gilliland, in 2021, was joined by a host of cast members including Hannah Einbinder, Megan Stalter, Paul W. Downs, Caitlin Reilly, Lauren Weedman, and Christopher McDonald, along with the show's co-creators, Jen Statsky and Lucia Aniello. The atmosphere at the premiere was celebratory, a fitting tribute to the critically acclaimed series. Jean Smart's presence was a highlight of the evening. The actress's vibrant appearance and the evident affection she shares with Pacheco added a layer of warmth and joy to the event, marking a positive chapter in her life. Smart's grace and elegance captivated the attention of all attendees. The event provided a platform to celebrate the series and its final season, as well as acknowledging the personal milestones of the stars involved. The shared happiness between Smart and Pacheco was a noticeable aspect of the evening. Their public display of affection, evident in their hand-in-hand appearance and beaming smiles, was heartwarming to witness. The support of her co-stars and the showrunners added to the positive and supportive vibe of the event. \Smart's connection with Joe Pacheco appears strong, judging by their public appearances together and their expressions of affection. Smart has maintained a degree of privacy around their relationship, which began after the loss of her husband. However, their public appearances and interactions suggest a deep and loving bond. The couple have been seen together at multiple high-profile events recently, including the Emmy Awards in September 2025, the Golden Globes on January 11, the Roundabout Gala on March 9, and the Elton John Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 15, and now the Hacks premiere, indicating a committed and supportive relationship. Smart's acknowledgement of Pacheco during her acceptance speech for her second Golden Globe award for Hacks emphasized his role as a source of support in her life. She openly expressed her gratitude for the 'support' surrounding her. Her gratitude and recognition of her support system, including Pacheco, reflect the importance of personal connections. The series of events at which they have appeared together highlights the significance of their relationship and the positive impact Pacheco has had on her life. The support of friends, family, and colleagues during periods of loss and new beginnings is critical. \The emotional journey of Jean Smart, from the loss of her husband, Richard Gilliland, to finding happiness with Joe Pacheco, has resonated with many. Her ability to navigate grief and find joy again is an inspiration. Smart's willingness to embrace new beginnings and find love again after experiencing profound loss demonstrates resilience and strength. Before her relationship with Pacheco, she was married to actor Richard Gilliland for 35 years until his sudden death from a heart condition in 2021. Their marriage was a long and cherished one. Smart spoke openly about the shock and pain of losing Gilliland during an interview in 2024, expressing the indescribable nature of the loss and the disbelief that accompanied it. Despite the challenges, she found happiness with Joe Pacheco. Smart has shared that losing her husband, whom she had been with for half her life, was a profoundly difficult experience. This period was characterized by feelings of unreality and disbelief, reflecting the depth of her loss. However, her life has transformed with a new phase of joy and happiness, particularly with Pacheco. The couple has been pictured together at various events. Smart's journey highlights the resilience of the human spirit. She and Gilliland had two sons, Connor Gilliland and Forrest Gilliland. Smart's story showcases her capacity for love, loss, and resilience.





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