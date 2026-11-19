Jeeno Thitikul shares early lead at CME Group Tour Championship with Karis Davidson and A Lim Kim. Charley Hull sits one shot back after a strong start in Florida.

Defending champion Jeeno Thitikul opened the CME Group Tour Championship with a commanding performance at Tiburón Golf Club in Florida, sharing the early lead with two other international stars. The Thai golfer posted a seven-under 65, marking an ideal start to her pursuit of a historic three-peat in the season-finale event.

Hull sits within a shot of the lead after a low-scoring opening round at the CME Group Tour Championship. Lottie Woad and Nelly Korda also impressed during the first day of competition, setting a competitive tone for the week-long showdown that serves as the final chapter of the LPGA Tour season.

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Thitikul demonstrated exceptional form by making five consecutive birdies during her round. This aggressive play lifted her to joint-top of the leaderboard alongside Australia's Karis Davidson and Korea's A Lim Kim. The three-way tie establishes a high standard for the remaining competitors as they face the challenging layout in Florida.

Hull and Woad Chase the Pack

A decade on from claiming her maiden LPGA Tour title at this same season finale, Charley Hull posted a six-under 66 to stay in touch with the leaders. Hull expressed admiration for the field, noting that Thitikul made the ideal start to her bid for a historic three-peat by posting five consecutive birdies.

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England's Lottie Woad, a key member of the European Solheim Cup team, finished two shots off the early lead. Woad remains in strong contention as the tournament progresses, with her performance adding to the depth of the leaderboard at Tiburón Golf Club.

Nelly Korda, another top contender, also impressed during the opening round. Her strong showing joins a nine-strong contingent of golfers sitting at six under par, including Lauren Coughlin and Auston Kim, both of whom were part of Team USA's last Solheim Cup side.

Stakeholder Positions and Personal Outlooks

Hull admitted to feeling the cumulative effects of a demanding calendar, stating she is looking forward to some time off after a very long season on and off the golf course. She highlighted the physical and mental toll of managing sponsor commitments, media outings, and the intense pressure of the Solheim Cup throughout the year.

The English star revealed specific plans for a digital detox, intending to buy a Nokia phone after the World Team Golf (WTGL) event. She described a desire to completely switch off from social media and texting for a whole month, joking that she wishes she was born 30 or 40 years earlier to avoid modern technology and AI distractions.

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These personal insights provide context to the mental resilience required at this level. The contrast between Thitikul's record-breaking start and Hull's reflective approach highlights the different narratives driving the competitors at the CME Group Tour Championship.

Real-World Impact and Viewing Details

The conclusion of this tournament carries significant weight for the LPGA Tour Order of Merit. Thitikul's early lead puts pressure on rivals like Hull and Woad to maintain consistency. A win would secure Thitikul's place in golf history as the first player to win three consecutive CME Group Tour Championships.

Sky Sports will broadcast the event live throughout the week. Live coverage continues from 7 pm on Sky Sports Mix and 8 pm on Sky Sports Golf, allowing fans to follow the dramatic finish in Florida. The broadcast provides comprehensive analysis of the strategies employed by the top contenders.

As the field narrows, the focus shifts to those within striking distance. The nine golfers starting at six under, including Davidson and Kim, have the opportunity to challenge the leaders. The outcome will depend on their ability to handle the pressure of the final rounds at the demanding Tiburón Golf Club layout.