Jeeno Thitikul captures her third consecutive CME Group Tour Championship to surpass Annika Sorenstam on the LPGA career money list.

Jeeno Thitikul secured a historic milestone on the LPGA Tour by winning the CME Group Tour Championship for the third consecutive year. The Thai star overtook the legendary career money record previously held by Annika Sorenstam during the final round in Florida. Her victory at Tiburon Golf Club marked a definitive end to a dominant season in professional women's golf.

Thitikul Breaks Sorenstam Career Money Record

Jeeno Thitikul officially became the first player to surpass Annika Sorenstam on the LPGA Tour all-time career money list. This achievement cements her status as one of the most financially successful athletes in the history of the sport. The record-breaking performance occurred during her triumph at the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship in Florida.

Also read LPGA Tour: South Korea's A-Lim Kim hits hole-in-one on way to three-shot lead at Tour Championship

The victory was sealed with a two-shot margin of victory over Japanese competitor Aki Iwai. Thitikul finished the tournament at an impressive twenty-four under par, demonstrating exceptional consistency throughout the event. Her total earnings and points accumulation during this decisive round allowed her to climb past the long-standing benchmark set by Sorenstam.

Additionally, world number one Nelly Korda also moved above the career money record with her third-place finish. This achievement extends the leaderboard history while highlighting the competitive depth of the current LPGA Tour field. Korda continues to chase the victory required to enter the LPGA Tour Hall of Fame.

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Thitikul Claims Third Consecutive Championship Victory

Jeeno Thitikul is the first player to win an LPGA Tour event three years in a row since Inbee Park achieved the feat at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship from twenty-thirteen to twenty-fifteen. Her latest triumph marks her fifth win during a particularly memorable and productive season. The back-to-back-to-back success at the CME Group Tour Championship highlights her elite mental and physical resilience.

Thitikul carded an eagle and five birdies during an impressive seven-under sixty-five in the final round. This performance pulled her clear of a congested leaderboard and secured her twelfth official LPGA Tour title. She started her back nine with a ten-foot birdie to edge back ahead of Iwai, who had briefly taken the lead during the front nine.

Aki Iwai raced into contention with six birdies in the first ten holes of her final-round sixty-five. However, Iwai failed to capitalize on birdie opportunities over her closing holes. Thitikul doubled her lead with a two-putt birdie at the par-five seventeenth and closed out her victory with a stress-free par at the final hole to maintain her two-shot advantage.

Competitor Standings and Final Tournament Results

The leaderboard featured several notable performances from top-ranked players competing for position and prize money. Pajaree Anannarukarn, Yan Liu, and Alison Lee shared fourth spot on nineteen under par after a strong finish. These players demonstrated the high level of competition present throughout the field at Tiburon Golf Club.

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Overnight leader Kim finished in tied-seventh alongside Yuri Yoshida and Sei Young Kim after a final-round seventy-two. England's Lottie Woad jumped inside the top twenty with a final-round sixty-seven, showing significant improvement. Meanwhile, Charley Hull faded to a share of twenty-third place after a one-over seventy-three in the final round.

Upcoming WTGL Season and Schedule Details

The Women's Team Golf League season continues on Wednesday with high-stakes matchups between top teams. Lottie Woad's Boston Common will challenge for their first win of the campaign against Charley Hull's Atlanta Drive GC. This continuation of the league provides further opportunities for players to accumulate points and visibility.

Live coverage of the upcoming matches begins on Wednesday from one am on Sky Sports Golf. Fans and industry observers can track the progression of these teams as they vie for supremacy in the league standings. The broadcast ensures global access to the continuing narrative of professional women's golf.