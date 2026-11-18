Robert Pattinson has been named the next James Bond, with Jeff Bezos revealing he was initially biased against casting the already-famous actor. The first film since Amazon's MGM acquisition will be written by Steven Knight and directed by Denis Villeneuve.

Robert Pattinson has been named the next actor to play James Bond, ending years of speculation about the future of Ian Fleming's franchise. The announcement was made on Monday.

Pattinson said it is the honour of a lifetime to take on the iconic role. He will be the first Bond released since Amazon's acquisition of MGM, the studio behind the franchise. Jeff Bezos admitted he was initially biased against casting Pattinson because the actor was already so famous. Speaking at an event in California, the Amazon boss said he was heavily involved in the casting process.

Also read Robert Pattinson Named New James Bond; Bond Girl Candidates Identified

Amazon Boss Admits Initial Bias

Initially, I'd say we were slightly biased a little against him because he's already so famous, Bezos said. We sort of thought, maybe we should have someone a little more unknown. But in the screening test, it's so obvious. He is James Bond.

Bezos added that decision-makers narrowed the field to five extraordinarily talented actors before carrying out old-fashioned screen tests with full costumes and scenes. There was something special about Rob, he said, adding that the casting crew all gravitated toward his performances. Pattinson first found fame in the Twilight films before taking on roles in The Batman, Tenet and The Odyssey.

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Pattinson will replace Daniel Craig, who took over the role with Casino Royale in 2006 and bowed out after his fifth film, No Time To Die, in 2021. Stars including Jack Lowden, Josh O'Connor and Callum Turner were reported to be in contention before Pattinson was unveiled. Rami Malek, who played villain Lyutsifer Safin in No Time To Die, said Pattinson will be extraordinary as 007.

Rami Malek Praises New 007

Speaking at the Earthshot Awards in Mumbai, he told the Press Association: I have known Rob for quite some time and I could not be more proud. The fact that people are recognising, I think, maybe they all know, how talented that man is. I have known him for years, he added. Pattinson's casting has drawn high praise from those inside and outside the entertainment industry.

Asked if Andy Burnham is happy with the choice, the Prime Minister's official spokesman said: He's obviously delighted for Robert Pattinson. It's an amazing opportunity. Pressed on whether he was shaken or stirred by the new 007, his spokesman mentioned a Bond villain, saying: I'd love to answer that question, but I think any one of you could be working for Blofeld.

Royal Family Welcomes Mr Bond

The royal family also shared news of the casting to their official Instagram page, writing: Welcome to His Majesty's Secret Service, Mr Bond. Pattinson follows in the footsteps of only six actors to have played James Bond on the big screen: Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Craig. The next Bond film is in development. It was announced last year that Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight will write the script.

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Dune filmmaker Denis Villeneuve will direct the as-yet untitled film, currently dubbed Bond 26, while Amy Pascal and David Heyman will serve as producers.