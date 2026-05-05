Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Share Passionate Kiss at 2026 Met Gala

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez displayed their affection at the 2026 Met Gala, where they served as lead sponsors and honorary co-chairs. Sanchez stunned in Schiaparelli while Bezos remained off the red carpet. The event featured a star-studded guest list and a theme of 'Fashion is Art'.

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos radiated affection at the 2026 Met Gala , sharing a passionate kiss inside the event despite Bezos not appearing on the red carpet .

The couple, lead sponsors and honorary co-chairs of the gala alongside Anna Wintour, Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, and Venus Williams, reportedly contributed at least $10 million to the event. Sanchez captivated in a navy blue Schiaparelli gown with striking silver straps and a low neckline, complemented by diamond earrings and flowing hair. The gala's theme, 'Fashion is Art,' guided the evening, aligning with the Costume Institute's spring exhibition exploring the body through historical and contemporary garments.

The event drew a star-studded guest list including Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, Bad Bunny, Michael Bloomberg, Mark Zuckerberg, and Isha Ambani. Blake Lively made a surprise appearance in archival Versace, while others like Sarah Paulson aimed for social commentary with their outfits.

The gala also marked a transition in leadership at Vogue, with Anna Wintour in her new role as global creative director and Chloe Malle as the new head of editorial content for US Vogue, though the two were rarely seen together during the red carpet proceedings. Malle herself wore a marigold-orange chiffon gown by Colleen Allen.

The evening was filled with fashion statements, some more aligned with the theme than others, and a palpable sense of excitement surrounding the new direction of the iconic fashion publication. Sanchez and Bezos's relationship has been a subject of public fascination since their engagement. A profile of the couple by Chloe Malle in November 2023 offered an intimate glimpse into their connection, with Sanchez expressing her deep affection for Bezos.

Their lavish Venetian wedding in June 2025 was attended by numerous high-profile figures, including Ivanka Trump, Kris Jenner, and Kim Kardashian. Sanchez recently hinted at a desire for a child with Bezos, though her spokeswoman later clarified that she is not currently pregnant. The Met Gala appearance further solidifies their status as a prominent couple in both the business and social spheres, demonstrating their influence and willingness to invest in the world of high fashion and art





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