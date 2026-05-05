Jeff Goldblum had a brief, awkward encounter with a fan in Sydney, Australia, who attempted to hug him too enthusiastically. The fan, Nedal Lakmas, has a history of similar incidents with other celebrities, including Sarah Hyland. Goldblum also faced an unusual interview question about the show 'Heated Rivalry' at a recent awards show.

Jeff Goldblum experienced an unexpected encounter with an overzealous fan upon his arrival in Sydney for a performance with his band, Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra .

The incident occurred as Goldblum posed for photos with Nedal Lakmas, who attempted a hug, prompting Goldblum to quickly step back and security personnel to intervene, advising Lakmas not to touch the actor. Goldblum responded with grace, offering to be Lakmas' protector before continuing with the photo opportunity. Lakmas subsequently apologized for his overly enthusiastic greeting.

This is not the first time Lakmas has been involved in a controversial interaction with a celebrity; in 2014, he was charged with indecent assault after allegedly groping actress Sarah Hyland during a party in Sydney. The charges were ultimately dismissed under mental health legislation, with Lakmas ordered to undergo a six-month treatment plan. Goldblum, meanwhile, has recently found himself at the center of another awkward moment, this time during an interview at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards.

He was unexpectedly questioned about the HBO Max show 'Heated Rivalry,' a question that clearly caught him off guard and led to a somewhat rambling and confused response. The interviewer, Keltie Knight, attempted to explain the show's premise – a love story between two male hockey players – but Goldblum remained visibly perplexed. The interview quickly went viral, sparking widespread confusion and amusement on social media platforms like X, with users questioning the unexpected line of questioning.

Goldblum is currently on a five-city Australian tour and is scheduled to perform at the Sydney Opera House on Tuesday night. He arrived in Sydney looking stylish in a black leather jacket and matching chinos, accompanied by his wife, Emilie Livingston. The incident highlights the challenges celebrities face when navigating public interactions and the potential for unwanted attention from fans. The previous incident involving Sarah Hyland underscores the seriousness of such encounters and the importance of respecting personal boundaries.

Goldblum's handling of the situation with Lakmas demonstrated a level of composure and grace, diffusing a potentially escalating situation. The 'Heated Rivalry' interview, while awkward, has added to Goldblum's reputation as a uniquely charming and often unpredictable personality. The fan, Nedal Lakmas, has a history of inappropriate behavior towards celebrities, raising concerns about his interactions with public figures. The legal outcome of the Sarah Hyland incident, handled under mental health legislation, suggests a complex situation requiring specialized care and support.

The incident serves as a reminder of the need for both celebrity security and mental health awareness in public spaces





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Jeff Goldblum Sydney Fan Encounter Nedal Lakmas Sarah Hyland Heated Rivalry Celebrity Australia Opera House Mildred Snitzer Orchestra

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