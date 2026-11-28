Former Premier Jeff Kennett likels Victoria Labor defeat to lancing a boil. Polls show Coalition leading significantly ahead of Saturday election closing.

Former Victoria n Premier Jeff Kennett has issued a stark assessment of the current political climate in the state, predicting a decisive electoral defeat for the incumbent Labor government. Speaking on Saturday, Kennett compared the anticipated outcome to the 'lancing of a boil,' suggesting that the electorate is eager to remove a administration they view as corrupt and heavily indebted. This strong sentiment aligns with recent polling data indicating a significant shift in voter preference toward the opposition.

Historical Context and Community Sentiment

Kennett, who led the Victorian Liberals to power in October 1992, emphasized that the community is experiencing an extraordinary buildup of desire for change. He stated that residents feel the current government has imposed a massive financial burden on current and future generations. According to Kennett, the public has grown disillusioned with the administration, viewing the upcoming election as a necessary cleansing of the political system.

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The former premier noted that the community now perceives the Labor government as corrupt, a sentiment that is driving the demand for new leadership. He described the situation as a moment where the public is desperate to reset the direction of the state. Kennett argued that the desire for change is so pronounced that it will inevitably manifest in the ballot box, leading to a significant shift in governance.

Polling Data and Seat Projections

Recent surveys provide statistical backing for Kennett's pessimistic outlook for Labor. A YouGov megapoll of 3,60 voters commissioned by the Herald Sun forecasts a landslide for the Coalition. The survey projects the Coalition will secure 55 of the 88 Lower House seats, while Labor is expected to win only 13 seats. This data suggests a 99 per cent probability of the Coalition forming a majority government.

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The same YouGov survey also predicted outcomes for other parties, placing One Nation close behind Labor with 12 seats and the Greens with eight seats. Notably, the poll indicated that Premier Ben Carroll would likely lose his own seat. These figures are corroborated by a DemosAU poll released earlier in the week, which surveyed 2,092 voters from November 21 to 25 and showed the Coalition leading on 34 per cent of the primary vote compared to Labor's 19 per cent.

A separate Newspoll released on Thursday further reinforced the trend, showing Liberal leader Jess Wilson on track to replace Carroll as premier. The data indicated a 15-point lead for the Coalition on a two-party-preferred basis. These consistent results across multiple polling organizations suggest a strong mandate for change heading into the final hours of the campaign.

Lower House and Upper House Analysis

Kennett offered specific predictions for the composition of the lower and upper houses assuming the polling holds true. He expects the Coalition to form government in its own right in the lower house by midday on polling day. He anticipates an increase in the number of Greens seats, potentially rising from three or four to six. Additionally, he predicts One Nation may secure one or two members.

The dynamics in the upper house may differ due to its unique voting system. Kennett suspects the Coalition will secure approximately 14 seats in the upper house, while One Nation could gain between seven and 11 seats. The Greens are expected to get three or four seats, with Labor dropping below ten out of the 40 available seats. Kennett noted that while this configuration means the government will control both houses, the situation remains manageable.

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Incumbent Response and Campaign Dynamics

Despite the negative polling, Premier Ben Carroll acknowledged the public mood on social media just after polling centres opened at 8am on Saturday. He admitted that many Victorians are angry, citing rising bills and the difficulty of getting through the week. Carroll repeated campaign promises focused on house building, healthcare, and public transport in an attempt to retain voter support.

Liberal leader Jess Wilson defended her party's strategy of releasing detailed spending and savings costings two days before the election. This move occurred after approximately two million voters had already cast their ballots, a timing that drew scrutiny. Wilson engaged in consecutive television interviews to justify the decision, emphasizing transparency and fiscal responsibility as key pillars of the Coalition's platform.

Election Timeline and Future Implications

Polling centres across Victoria opened at 8am on Saturday and are scheduled to close at 6pm. The results will determine the future leadership of the state and the direction of its economic policy. Kennett suggested that while winning the election is the easiest part of the process, governing will present significant challenges. He stated that the new government must demonstrate performance to provide comfort and confidence to the public.

The outcome of this election will have lasting implications for Victorian citizens, affecting debt levels and public services. If the Coalition wins as predicted, they will face the task of addressing the huge debt mentioned by Kennett. The period following the election will be critical for establishing trust and delivering on the promises of change that have driven the current political shift.