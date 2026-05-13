Jeff Stelling Joins in with Anger at Celtic Penalty Decision vs Motherwell

The penalty decision was shrouded in controversy after Sam Nicholson was adjudged to have handled the ball while jumping to head it away from danger. Stelling has offered his verdict, calling the decision to award a spot kick after a VAR review “embarrassing for Scottish football,” and many have agreed with his claim. Celtic now sit one point behind the Jambos ahead of their deciding clash at Celtic Park this coming weekend.

Kelechi Iheanacho netted a 99th-minute winner from the spot for the Hoops against Motherwell at Fir Park on Wednesday night. The penalty decision was shrouded in controversy after Sam Nicholson was adjudged to have handled the ball while jumping to head it away from danger.

Stelling has offered his verdict, calling the decision to award a spot kick after a VAR review “embarrassing for Scottish football,” and many have agreed with his claim. Celtic now sit one point behind the Jambos ahead of their deciding clash at Celtic Park this coming weekend. Many Hearts and Rangers supporters have condemned John Beaton’s decision to award the late penalty at Fir Park, with talkSPORT host Stelling joining the protests on X





footyinsider247 / 🏆 53. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Celtic Motherwell Fir Park Sam Nicholson VAR Handball Jeff Stelling John Beaton Scottish Football Hearts Rangers Penalty Decision Celtic Park Premiership Deciding Clash Anger Controversy VAR Review Handled The Ball Jumping To Head It Away From Danger Awarding A Spot Kick Stelling Joining The Protests X

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Liam Gallagher drops major Celtic Park Oasis gig hint as fans go into meltdownLiam Gallagher has commented on rumours that Oasis could be playing Celtic Park in the summer of 2027.

Read more »

Liam Gallagher hints at Celtic Park gig sending Glasgow Oasis fans into a frenzyIt comes after it was reported that the brothers were in secret talks to play up to five massive gigs in Scotland next summer.

Read more »

Daizen Maeda: Premier League club plot move for Celtic star after what he did vs RangersThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Read more »

Chris Sutton hits out at ‘desperate’ fans amid Celtic vs Rangers fallout over Alistair JohnstonThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Read more »