Jefferson City Judges Pardon Disgraced Detroit Judge Despite Suspension

Detroit voters elect Judge Kahlilia Davis to the 36th District Court even though her six‑year suspension ends only in 2029. The election raises questions about voter awareness and court operations.

In a surprising turn of events, Detroit voters elected Judge Kahlilia Davis to the Michigan 36th District Court on November 3, 2024, despite her suspension set to expire only in 2029. The victory was secured with almost 84,000 votes, the highest number recorded for the position in the election cycle. The decision follows a complicated legal battle that has seen state officials, the Michigan Supreme Court, and the Secretary of State's office all involved in determining whether Davis's name could appear on the ballot.

Election Outcome Amid Suspension

The 36th District Court competition listed four candidates, but voters ultimately chose three, including Judge Davis, who holds a 50‑year-old, contentious record. According to statements from the Detroit News, the majority of voters were not aware that Davis was suspended and would be unable to serve for another three years. Some, like local voter Jeffrey Williams, found the lack of disclosure frustrating and felt the ballot should have noted the suspension status.

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Legal Battle Over Ballot Eligibility

In 2023, the Michigan Supreme Court imposed a six‑year suspension on Davis after a ruling that identified widespread misconduct, including wrongful detentions and tampering with courtroom audio-visual equipment. The court declared her conduct "beyond the pale" for a member of the judiciary. After the suspension, the Secretary of State's office was ordered by a judge to exclude Davis from future ballots. However, Davis successfully sued to reverse that ruling earlier this year, and a subsequent judge permitted her name to reappear on the ballot.

Impact on the Judicial System

The election raises substantive concerns for the 36th District Court's operations. With Davis barred from serving until 2029, the court will continue to operate with one less judge, potentially increasing caseloads for the remaining judges. Critics argue that the election signals a disconnect between voters and the judiciary's oversight processes, especially given the high-profile nature of Davis's misconduct. Proponents of the decision suggest that the ballot's inclusion of her name reflects an adherence to electoral transparency, even if voters were not fully informed of the suspension.

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Historical Context and Previous Discipline

Davis first assumed the judgeship in 2016, with her tenure marked by a series of controversies: overuse of contempt powers, dismissing potentially meritorious cases, and employing her personal cellphone to record hearings. Chief Judge Nancy Blount removed her from the docket in October 2019 after she failed to bring weapons into the courthouse and was required to undergo security screening. She received her first citation for judicial misconduct when the Michigan Judicial Tenure Commission investigated her for holding court without recordings. Her initial suspension began in 2020, and she has not held a bench position since then.

Future Considerations for Detroit's Courts

With Davis's election confirmed but her service still prohibited, the Michigan 36th District Court will navigate the interim period by reallocating cases and possibly appointing interim judges. The state Supreme Court's decision underscores the need for clearer communication to voters regarding candidates' eligibility, which may lead to reforms in how ballot access is handled for judicial positions. The situation also prompts a broader debate on the balance between democratic choice and the maintenance of judicial integrity.