Jeffrey Donaldson Pleads Not Guilty to 18 Charges in Sexual Offences Trial

Former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson has pleaded not guilty to 18 sexual offence charges involving two complainants. His wife Lady Eleanor also denies aiding and abetting. The trial at Newry Crown Court hears evidence from victims and witnesses.

Jeffrey Donaldson , 63, has pleaded not guilty to 18 alleged offences, while his wife Lady Eleanor, 60, denies several charges of aiding and abetting his alleged offending.

She is facing a trial of the facts on mental health grounds, which tests the evidence but cannot result in a criminal conviction. The trial at Newry Crown Court, before Judge Paul Ramsey, involves a jury of seven men and five women who have heard fifteen days of evidence, including testimony from two complainants, Complainant A and B, along with other witnesses such as Complainant A's husband, David and Linda Hoy from the Armoy Family Centre, and their daughter Laura Claire Selfridge.

The proceedings began with Donaldson arriving at the court, where he was met by his solicitor John McBurney. Police had erected metal barriers to cordon off the media. Donaldson confirmed he was ready for trial before jury selection began. The hearing was delayed due to legal discussions.

The court heard that two complainants came forward to police more than two years ago, reporting difficult and traumatic incidents from their childhood. Complainant B alleged that Donaldson sexually abused her when she was a child, recalling two incidents vividly. In the first, she claimed Donaldson put his hands down her underwear, pulled her legs apart, and sexually assaulted her. In the second, she said he lifted her top and touched her breasts.

Complainant A, who made a statement in March 2024, alleged Donaldson touched her on multiple occasions under her top when she was a child, and made comments about her appearance, including her breast size. She recalled an incident where he looked at her private parts. Donaldson denied these allegations, calling them unbelievable. The jury watched a video of Complainant A's police interview, where she stated the abuse began at primary school age and continued for a while.

She described a significant event as a young teenager when Donaldson perched over her and looked at her private parts, and another occasion where he kissed her with his tongue in her mouth. The trial also heard that Donaldson wrote a letter to one victim expressing regret for all the hurt, pain, and distress he caused. Prosecuting barrister Rosemary Walsh KC read the letter, written in June 2020.

Under cross-examination, Complainant A admitted she had been sexually abused by another man as a child. Donaldson's barrister suggested she might have fabricated or dreamed the abuse and come to believe it over time. Complainant A insisted the facts are the facts, despite inconsistencies between her court testimony and earlier police statements. When questioned about whether the touching was skin on skin or over clothing, she said mostly skin on skin but occasionally over a bra.

She maintained her account of the incident with the light focused on her genital area, though the barrister suggested it was not true. The trial continues





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