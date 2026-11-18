Millionaire entrepreneur Jeffrey Vinokur hired protesters to demonstrate outside Saks Fifth Avenue and Bergdorf Goodman, seeking justice and an apology from CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck for his mother's termination.

Millionaire entrepreneur Jeffrey Vinokur has mobilized a significant protest campaign against luxury retailer Saks Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. Vinokur, 36, has spent over $12,600 to hire 15 demonstrators to picket the store daily. His goal is to force Saks CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck to publicly apologize for the termination of his 62-year-old mother following a violent altercation with a customer.

Protest Logistics and Financial Commitment

The demonstration began with a seven-day-a-week schedule outside Saks Fifth Avenue locations. Vinokur expanded this effort on a Tuesday to include the company's sister retailer, Bergdorf Goodman. He allocated an additional $1,800 for this expansion, bringing his total spending on the protest effort to $14,400. The protesters are stationed outside these high-profile retail locations to maintain public pressure on the corporation.

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Jeffrey Vinokur explicitly stated that he does not seek financial compensation for the incident. Instead, he demands accountability from the company leadership. He noted that while Saks Fifth Avenue reportedly pays women for confidentiality in similar cases, he is paying women to stand outside the store every single day until they provide answers regarding the wrongful termination.

The June 28 Assault and Customer Confrontation

The conflict originated on June 28 when Vinokur's mother, a sales associate with only two weeks of tenure, encountered a difficult customer. The customer asked about the location of the Casablanca brand. Vinokur's mother attempted to guide her by inquiring about the price point to ensure she was directed to the correct section of the store.

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The customer became enraged by this question and demanded immediate firing of the associate. She followed the employee into the dressing rooms, pulling out her phone and filming her while demanding her last name. Vinokur's mother recorded the customer's departure with her two children in response. The situation escalated physically when the customer spun around and struck the employee in the face with a closed fist and kicked her in the stomach.

Multiple co-workers had to pull the customer off Vinokur's mother just before she fell. The assault resulted in a scratch under the eye, a headache, and stomach pain. She was transported to a hospital shortly after the incident. The police report confirmed she sustained minor injuries but noted the severity of the physical attack inside the retail environment.

Termination Letter and Corporate Policy Violations

Although the customer was arrested and pleaded guilty to assault and aggravated harassment, Vinokur's mother was fired five days later. After the incident, Saks asset protection staff called the police, who took about 30 minutes to arrive. Vinokur's mother had to call the police herself when law enforcement did not appear quickly.

Upon her recovery, she received her termination letter citing serious policy violations and insubordinate behavior. The letter specifically pointed to her decision to record the customer and her refusal to comply with managerial directions. Saks Fifth Avenue claimed her lack of judgment escalated the situation and endangered safety.

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Vinokur's mother had requested time off to recover from the trauma but received no response from her supervisor. She stated she was traumatized and recovering in bed when the termination notice arrived. The letter accused her of inappropriate conduct that directly led to the physical altercation and safety risks.

Demands for CEO Apology and Legal Reform

Jeffrey Vinokur is now seeking a direct apology from Saks CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck. He also demands an independent investigation into the attacks and the firing of those responsible for the termination decision. Furthermore, he wants to participate in efforts to reform employment laws in New York to better protect retail workers.

Saks Fifth Avenue issued a statement to the New York Post regarding the controversy. The company claimed it takes employee and customer safety extremely seriously. They stated their firmly held policy is to not retaliate against any employee who reports violations of policies or the law.

The retailer insisted that all reports are investigated promptly and thoroughly. However, Vinokur argues that the company's actions contradict this statement. He believes the firing was a result of protecting corporate image rather than supporting a victim of violence. The protest continues as a direct challenge to the corporate narrative and decision-making process.