Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO Emphasize Friendship and Co-Parenting Amid Divorce Proceedings

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO are publicly showcasing their amicable co-parenting dynamic and enduring friendship following their divorce filing. After Bunnie tearfully detailed the end of their ten-year marriage on her podcast, Jelly Roll confirmed her account at a concert and later in a vlog featuring a warm phone call with her, challenging perceptions of a hostile split.

Country music star Jelly Roll , born Jason DeFord, and his estranged wife Bunnie XO, real name Alisa DeFord, are navigating the public aftermath of their decision to end their ten-year marriage.

The couple, who announced their split earlier this year, are demonstrating a remarkable commitment to maintaining a strong, friendly co-parenting relationship despite the divorce. This new chapter was publicly highlighted through a series of heartfelt and unconventional communications. Bunnie XO first broke her silence on her Dumb Blonde podcast, where she tearfully recounted the collapse of their marriage.

She revealed that even though they are no longer a couple, they are continuing with a two-year in vitro fertilization (IVF) process to have a child together. Bunnie did not hold back about the emotional and physical toll the process has taken, stating it "wrecked" her and left her feeling like a "shell" of her former self. She described their relationship dynamic as one that avoided conflict, noting, "We have never really been good at having disagreements...

So, he would be holding things in. I would be holding things in, and that's a recipe for disaster.

" The final explosive argument occurred on Mother's Day this year, where a fed-up Bunnie told Jelly Roll to "file the f**king divorce papers. " Hours after Bunnie's emotionally raw podcast episode was released, Jelly Roll addressed the matter directly at his concert in Saratoga Springs, New York. He told the audience that "every word" Bunnie said was "the truth" and emphatically denied any rumors of infidelity, specifically regarding Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger, stating, "Nobody cheated on nobody.

" He affirmed their enduring bond, stating, "Me and my wife are best friends. We will always be best friends," and expressed his lasting love, saying, "Thank you for those 10 years. They were incredible. Thank you for the next 10 years of friendship and 20 beyond that.

" His speech, recorded and posted to Instagram, underscored a narrative of mutual respect and a future defined by friendship. Taking his public commentary a step further, Jelly Roll released a "Divorce Vlog" on YouTube. In the vlog, he is seen having a warm, affectionate phone conversation with Bunnie. After hanging up, he cheekily addresses the camera, saying, "Yeah, y'all thought we were gonna hate each other, didn't ya?

Plot twist, b****es!

" He then teases the audience with "the piping hot tea about the divorce" and holds up his phone as Bunnie's voice chimes in on speakerphone to promote the very episode of her podcast where she detailed their split. This playful, collaborative social media moment shattered the typical narrative of a bitter celebrity divorce.

According to an exclusive source cited by People, Jelly Roll's feelings are complex; he "will always love" Bunnie and acknowledges he "wouldn't be where he is today without her," but feels he is in a "very different place" now-"healthy, focused and in control of his future.

" The source noted their history of mutual support through many challenges. Both individuals are thus consciously crafting a post-marital relationship centered on friendship, co-parenting, and a shared sense of humor, choosing to publicly frame their divorce as an evolution of their bond rather than its destruction





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Jelly Roll Bunnie XO Divorce Co-Parenting Friendship Podcast Country Music

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