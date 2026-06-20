Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO to Proceed with IVF and Co-Parent Amid Divorce

Bunnie XO reveals she and Jelly Roll will continue IVF to have a child together despite filing for divorce, detailing the emotional and physical toll of fertility treatments and the conflict that ended their marriage.

In a candid revelation that has captured public attention, Bunnie XO, the 46-year-old wife of country music star Jelly Roll , disclosed that despite their ongoing divorce proceedings, the couple remains committed to having a child together through in vitro fertilization ( IVF ).

The announcement, made on her podcast Dumb Blonde just three days after news of their split surfaced, underscores the unconventional nature of their relationship. Bunnie emphasized that they are 'still having a baby together,' describing themselves as 'the most unconventional couple' and affirming that Jelly Roll, 41, remains her 'best friend' and that they plan to co-parent. She clarified that no infidelity led to the divorce, stating, 'We served our purpose for each other.

' The decision to pursue parenthood together was made two years ago, coinciding with the start of Bunnie's IVF treatment. However, the journey has been fraught with emotional and physical challenges. The fertility medications required for egg retrieval left Bunnie feeling like a 'shell,' while Jelly Roll, after being diagnosed with a low sperm count, underwent hormone treatments that made him 'a nightmare to be around.

' Their careers were simultaneously reaching new heights-Jelly Roll as a Grammy-winning artist and Bunnie expanding her podcasting empire-adding further strain. The couple endured the heartbreaking loss of four embryos across three failed transfers, an experience Bunnie described as 'gut-wrenching' and a significant factor in the relationship's deterioration. She poignantly noted that 'two people who really want a child but can't have it' face immense tolls, stating, 'That takes a toll on a relationship.

' Bunnie also opened up about the final dispute that sealed the end of their ten-year marriage. On Mother's Day this year, during an argument, she barked, 'Well, then file the f**king divorce papers.

' She packed her belongings and left their home, leading to weeks of silence between them. The couple's dynamic, as she described it, was one where both avoided conflict, 'holding things in,' which she called 'a recipe for disaster.

' Despite the split, their commitment to jointly raising a child persists, a testament to their enduring bond and shared desire for parenthood. Jelly Roll already has two children-daughter Bailee Ann, 18, and son Noah Buddy, nine-from previous relationships. The couple has already secured a surrogate, whom Bunnie praised as 'the sweetest woman ever,' in their continued efforts to grow their family amidst personal transformation





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Jelly Roll Bunnie XO Divorce IVF In Vitro Fertilization Co-Parenting Fertility Surrogate Country Music Podcast Dumb Blonde

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