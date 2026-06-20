Jelly Roll Files Divorce from Wife Bunnie XO

Controversy erupts as the country hitmaker announces a split with his long‑time partner, while fans dig into earlier songs for hidden clues. Bunnie XO's own posts add to the speculation, and the artist prepares for a new show in Saratoga Springs, keeping the spotlight on the drama.

The 41 year old singer Jason Bradley DeFord, better known as Jelly Roll , pleaded divorce after a marriage that had long been seen in the public eye.

He filed in Tennessee on May 18 claiming irreconcilable differences and listing May 9 as the irrevocable day they separated. This announcement came after a month of speculation and the singer's honey‑den headlines were quickly bombarded by fans not willing to accept a sudden shift away from the once whole public romance that had been the prelude to many of his recordings.

The news hit the internet with a wave of comments from followers who had watched Jelly Roll and his wife Bunnie XO share their life through billboard displays in his music and Instagram glimpses. Songs that had once sung devotion now came under scrutiny as fans scoured the lyrics for hidden scenes. Even the spouse added fuel by posting a lip‑sync clip of a lamenting anthem that echoed feelings about regret.

The couple's fan base is now replaying the couple's old media to see what the tearful news may have hidden. The singer has complained that his words do not refer to the split, but the record list tells a different story. The obsession with a stipulated partner has seeped into many hits: tracks such as the delayed one in May describe unflinching affection mutating into a dark art.

The singer explained in an interview that when he wrote that one particular amount he was thinking in no other place than the companion he had lived for. In the tracks, the music stands as a narrative for an intimate experience that the internet wants to re‑write. The wife has shown her sign in social media as well.

In 2024 she posted a song that her lover had recorded but had never finished publicly, drawing millions of viewers and a wave of defiant comments. She described the track as emotional and the story of survival that turned it into a question of the heart. That piece acknowledges the cruel reality of the relationship while making the audience hired the feeling north. The musician is preparing to resurface near the place where first days of the worst stage.

He will take stage in Saratoga Springs, NY on Thursday after the first year of the relationship. The onstage events that have always been something that has won each performers moves are said to be rehearsed, but the underlying noise is the fear and the reverence at a break that steals everyone new and slowly reinserts the momentum of the performance in a unique way





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jelly Roll Bunnie XO Divorce Music Celebrity

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO Emphasize Friendship and Co-Parenting Amid Divorce ProceedingsJelly Roll and Bunnie XO are publicly showcasing their amicable co-parenting dynamic and enduring friendship following their divorce filing. After Bunnie tearfully detailed the end of their ten-year marriage on her podcast, Jelly Roll confirmed her account at a concert and later in a vlog featuring a warm phone call with her, challenging perceptions of a hostile split.

Read more »

Bunnie XO Denies Romance with Chad Kroeger Following Jelly Roll Divorce RumorsBunnie XO addresses rumors that she is dating Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger after her split from Jelly Roll, calling the speculation "embarrassing" and attributing it to unfortunate timing.

Read more »

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO's Divorce Rocks Nashville Music SceneCountry star Jelly Roll's decision to divorce his wife Bunnie XO has sent shockwaves through the Nashville music scene, affecting their blended family including Jelly Roll's teenage daughter and young son.

Read more »

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO to Proceed with IVF and Co-Parent Amid DivorceBunnie XO reveals she and Jelly Roll will continue IVF to have a child together despite filing for divorce, detailing the emotional and physical toll of fertility treatments and the conflict that ended their marriage.

Read more »