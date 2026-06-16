Jelly Roll Files for Divorce from Bunnie XO Amid Clashing Lifestyles and Faith

Country star Jelly Roll has filed for divorce from wife Bunnie XO after nearly ten years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences stemming from his newfound Christian faith and her provocative public persona, among other tensions.

Country music star Jelly Roll , born Jason DeFord, and his wife Bunnie XO, born Alisa DeFord, have filed for divorce after nearly a decade of marriage, according to court documents obtained by the Daily Mail.

The couple first met in Las Vegas in 2015, a time when Jelly Roll was living out of his van and had been incarcerated approximately 40 times, while Bunnie was earning up to $100,000 per night as a high-end escort. Over the subsequent ten years, Jelly Roll transformed into a globally recognized country artist, securing three Grammy Awards, and Bunnie retired from sex work in 2023, embracing a role as a stepmother to Jelly Roll's two children from prior relationships, Bailee Ann, 18, and Noah Buddy, nine.

Their relationship, marked by shared histories of drug addiction and Jelly Roll's admitted months-long affair, appeared resilient until the recent divorce filing. The split has surprised fans and industry insiders alike, with one source noting that Jelly Roll showed no visible signs of distress before the filing. Multiple insiders now indicate that the divorce stems from several deep-seated issues.

Central to the conflict is Jelly Roll's very public conversion to Christianity, which intensified after his Grammy win for Best Contemporary Country Album in February. During his acceptance speech, he held a Bible aloft and declared that "Jesus is not owned by one political party. Jesus is not owned by no music label.

" This newfound devotion and his deliberate dissociation from his past of substance abuse and legal troubles reportedly clash with Bunnie's history as an escort and OnlyFans personality. Although Bunnie left the most explicit parts of that life behind, her ongoing activities, including a podcast titled "Dumb Blonde" where she frequently discusses sexually explicit topics such as her marital intimacy, and her provocative social media presence-like a recent Instagram post in a satin bralette and thong-are said to be causing significant strain.

An insider stated, "There is just such a conflict in what's going on. He's preaching this Christian way of life. She's posing mostly naked and talking about porn and penises on her podcast. At every turn, she's just kind of embarrassing him and wrecking every PR narrative that they're trying to create.

" The divergence is particularly pronounced in Nashville, Tennessee, where the couple owns a $6 million mansion and where contemporary Christian music enjoys massive popularity. Another source commented, "There's so much money in [Christian country], but it's just an act in my opinion. He saw a lot of money in this market and told Bunnie to get it together. But she wouldn't stay in line and it is destroying his brand.

" Additional tensions arose over family planning. Bunnie disclosed in 2019 that they pursued in vitro fertilization after discovering she had blocked fallopian tubes; the treatment failed, and subsequent attempts with a surrogate also proved unsuccessful. An insider explained that both desired more children, but disagreements over timing, compounded by Jelly Roll's increasingly demanding career, created ongoing friction.

He reportedly felt it unwise to expand their family amid relationship instability, noting a pattern of passionate yet turbulent cycles with frequent near-breakups and reconciliations. The couple's history includes Jelly Roll's dramatic weight loss journey; at his peak, he weighed 550 pounds but shed nearly 300 pounds since 2022 without pharmaceutical aid, driven by health concerns including heart issues.

These layered personal and professional conflicts ultimately culminated in the divorce filing, leaving fans to process the end of a relationship once perceived as unbreakable





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jelly Roll Bunnie XO Divorce Country Music Grammy Christian Faith Onlyfans Podcast Marriage Nashville

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jelly Roll files for divorce from wife Bunnie XO in shocking moveCountry star Jelly Roll and his wife, Bunnie XO, are heading for divorce after almost 10 years of marriage. See details.

Read more »

Jelly Roll Files for Divorce From Bunnie Xo Following Dramatic Weight Loss JourneySinger Jelly Roll has filed for divorce from his wife Bunnie Xo after nearly ten years of marriage. The separation comes after his remarkable weight loss, shedding over half his body weight in less than four years. Relationship experts weigh in on how major physical transformations can impact long-term partnerships, though no direct link has been confirmed. The couple, who married in 2016, had previously survived a split in 2018 following Jelly Roll's infidelity.

Read more »

From infidelity to recent IVF, here’s Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO’s relationship explainedThey were once one of music strongest couples - but reports have surfaced that Jelly Roll has filed for divorce from wife Bunnie XO. From infidelity to IVF, here's their relationship explained.

Read more »

Jelly Roll Files for Divorce from Bunnie Xo After Decade-Long MarriageCountry music star Jelly Roll filed for divorce from his wife Bunnie Xo in May, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple, married in 2016, separated on May 9 and the filing came on May 18 in Williamson County, Tennessee. The split is described as a mutual decision and a private family matter. A moving truck was recently seen at their $6.5 million Nashville-area home. Their last public appearance together was at Bunnie's book tour on February 24. Jelly Roll had previously admitted to infidelity in 2018, attributing it to substance abuse. Bunnie had spoken about loving someone 'at their lowest' and giving second chances. At the 2026 Grammy Awards, Jelly Roll credited Bunnie with saving his life. He has also been on a weight loss journey, going from over 500 pounds to 265 pounds, but recently gained some weight back after the holidays and a collarbone injury.

Read more »