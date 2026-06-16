Jelly Roll Files for Divorce From Bunnie Xo Following Dramatic Weight Loss Journey

Singer Jelly Roll has filed for divorce from his wife Bunnie Xo after nearly ten years of marriage. The separation comes after his remarkable weight loss, shedding over half his body weight in less than four years. Relationship experts weigh in on how major physical transformations can impact long-term partnerships, though no direct link has been confirmed. The couple, who married in 2016, had previously survived a split in 2018 following Jelly Roll's infidelity.

Singer Jelly Roll has filed for divorce from his wife Bunnie Xo after nearly a decade of marriage, submitting court documents in Tennessee last month.

The 41-year-old musician, born Jason Bradley DeFord, recently made headlines for an extraordinary weight loss journey, going from 550 pounds to 265 pounds in under four years through diet and exercise. While it is not confirmed that his physical transformation directly contributed to the split, experts note that significant weight loss can introduce complex dynamics into a relationship.

Licensed marriage and family therapist Dr. Anna Elton explained that changes such as increased attention from others, heightened self-confidence, and shifts in daily routines or libido can disrupt an established partnership. She emphasized that while weight loss itself is rarely the sole cause, it can amplify existing tensions. The therapist added that successful navigation requires open communication, mutual support, and protecting shared rituals. Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo married in 2016 in Las Vegas after meeting in 2015.

They briefly separated in 2018 after Jelly Roll admitted to infidelity, which he called one of the worst moments of his life. The couple was due to celebrate their tenth anniversary this August. Their split appears to have been mutual, according to sources. This is not the first celebrity marriage to face strain after a major physical change.

Actor Jason Biggs and his wife Jenny Mollen announced their separation in May after 18 years, with insiders suggesting his 35-pound weight loss contributed to a growing wedge between them. Biggs had altered his lifestyle due to health concerns, shedding the weight over a year before their breakup





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