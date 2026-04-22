Jelly Roll Reveals Weight Gain, Sets New Marathon Goal

Rapper-singer Jelly Roll shares an honest update on his weight loss journey, revealing a 12lb gain but remains committed to his health with a new goal of running the New York City Marathon.

Jelly Roll , the three-time Grammy winner, recently shared a candid update on his weight loss journey with his fans via a YouTube vlog. After avoiding the scale for six months – a period beginning after his Men's Health cover shoot last November where he weighed 265 lbs – he bravely stepped on it last Friday, revealing a weight of 276.2 lbs, a gain of 12 lbs.

The singer-rapper, who once weighed 550 lbs, admitted to 'enjoying the holidays' with 'big meals' and a less disciplined approach to his diet. This setback comes after a pause in his fitness regime due to an ATV accident just before Christmas, which resulted in a broken collarbone.

Despite this, Jelly Roll remains committed to his health goals, setting a new ambitious target: to complete the 26.2-mile New York City Marathon on November 1st. He’s working with a new fitness coach who has introduced interval training and weighted vest exercises, acknowledging the challenge even with a relatively light 11-12 lb vest. Jelly Roll has publicly stated he’s achieved his progress without resorting to GLP-1 agonist drugs, citing concerns about acid reflux which could impact his singing career.

He explained the anxiety he experiences regarding acid reflux and its potential damage to his vocal cords. His dedication to maintaining his voice is a significant factor in his cautious approach to weight loss methods. Beyond his physical health, Jelly Roll’s life has undergone a remarkable transformation.

He credits the birth of his daughter, Bailee Ann DeFord, as a turning point, motivating him to leave behind a past marked by 40 arrests starting at age 13 for offenses ranging from marijuana possession to drug dealing and probation violations. He is also a father to a nine-year-old son, Noah Buddy DeFord. His personal life continues to evolve, with he and his wife, Bunnie XO, recently hiring a surrogate to carry their future twins.

Bunnie XO, also known as Alyssa DeFord, has a complex past, having worked as a high-class escort until 2020 and maintaining an OnlyFans account until 2023, even after marrying Jelly Roll in 2016. Their relationship has faced challenges, including a 10-month affair Jelly Roll had with an ex-girlfriend, but they have since committed to monogamy. Jelly Roll’s upcoming schedule includes opening for Post Malone on his extensive 85-date Big A** Stadium Tour, beginning April 29th in Salt Lake City, Utah.

He hopes to lose another 40-50 lbs before the marathon, demonstrating his unwavering determination to prioritize his health and well-being. The singer’s openness about his struggles and triumphs resonates with many, offering a relatable and inspiring narrative of personal growth and resilience. He continues to be a beacon of hope for those battling addiction and seeking a path to a healthier lifestyle





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