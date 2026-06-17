Jelly Roll's Daughter Bailee Ann Breaks Silence on His Divorce from Bunnie XO

Bailee Ann, 18, calls out public for speculating on 'private family matter' amid parents' split, as Bunnie XO's past reflections on their bond resurface.

Jelly Roll's daughter Bailee Ann has spoken out for the first time since the country singer's shocking divorce from his longtime wife Bunnie XO was announced.

The 18-year-old, whom Jelly Roll shares with ex-girlfriend Felicia Beckwith, took to TikTok on Tuesday to express her frustration with the public's intense interest in what she described as a very private family matter. In a post accompanied by a photo of herself pouting in bed, Bailee Ann wrote: I am disgusted at how invested everyone is in a very clearly private family matter.

She urged fans to worry about your house, not mine, and added that she was not yet ready to speak on the split publicly, but hinted that she might do so in the future. The teenager's comments come just days after news broke that Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, filed for divorce from Bunnie XO (real name Bunnie Potter) in Tennessee last month, according to TMZ.

The couple, who married in August 2016, had been together for nearly a decade and share a deep bond, particularly through Bailee Ann, who has been a central part of their family. Bailee Ann has a famously close relationship with Bunnie, who stepped into a motherly role when Jelly Roll gained primary custody of his daughter in 2017.

Over the years, the teenager has frequently referred to Bunnie as mom in her social media posts and has shared countless videos on TikTok under the hashtag #baileeandbunnie, documenting their time together. In a September 2025 TikTok video, Bailee Ann joked about having her moms back a little too much as she spoke about defending Bunnie from haters.

Bunnie herself has spoken openly about her deep connection with Bailee Ann, describing the teen as a younger version of herself due to both having mothers who struggled with addiction. During an appearance on Today with Jenna and Sheinelle earlier this year, Bunnie said: When I met Bailee, I was looking at a younger version of me. Our lives are so parallel with the addict moms and just in and out of our lives.

She added that Bailee Ann is so independent and so headstrong and tenacious, and that seeing her made Bunnie feel like this is me and she deserves the chance I didn't get. Bunnie emphasized that nothing makes her tear up or choke up more than speaking about her relationship with Bailee Ann, and she declared: Thats my kid. I will ride for her until forever.

She also credited raising Bailee Ann with helping her overcome her biggest fear of having children of her own, as she had worried about inflicting trauma on them due to her own difficult childhood. The divorce news, which was revealed on Monday, has sparked widespread speculation about the reasons behind the split. Sources told TMZ that the decision was mutual, and the couple had been together since 2015, first meeting when Bunnie was in a relationship.

They would have celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in August. The last public sighting of the pair together was during Jelly Rolls tour stop in Las Vegas in February 2025. Despite the personal turmoil, Jelly Roll continued with his professional commitments, traveling to Toronto, Canada, on Tuesday night to perform with Post Malone at Rogers Stadium as part of their joint tour.

The tour, originally scheduled to begin in mid-May, was delayed due to a scheduling conflict with Post Malone and is set to continue through October. Jelly Roll is also father to a 10-year-old son, Noah Buddy, from a previous relationship with Melisa Ann Cowell, who was born just a week before Jelly Roll and Bunnie married in 2016. The divorce proceedings are ongoing, and the future of the family's dynamic remains uncertain as Bailee Ann navigates this new chapter.

Fans and followers of the country star are left to ponder the complexities of celebrity relationships and the impact on blended families, with many hoping for a resolution that prioritizes the well-being of all involved, especially the children





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