Jelly Roll Shares Weight Gain Update and Marathon Goal

Rapper-singer Jelly Roll reveals a 12-pound weight gain after the holidays and details his ambitious plan to run the New York City Marathon, alongside updates on his health, family, and upcoming tour.

Jelly Roll , the three-time Grammy winner, recently shared a candid update on his weight loss journey with his fans via a YouTube vlog. After avoiding the scale for six months – since reaching 265 lbs for his Men's Health cover last November – he bravely stepped on it last Friday, admitting to 'enjoying the holidays' with 'big meals' and a temporary lapse in discipline.

The scale revealed a weight of 276.2 lbs, a 12-pound increase. This comes after a setback in his 2023 weight loss efforts due to an ATV accident just before Christmas, which resulted in a broken collarbone.

Despite these challenges, Jelly Roll remains committed to his health goals and has set a new ambitious target: to complete the 26.2-mile New York City Marathon on November 1st. He’s working with a new fitness coach who has introduced interval training – alternating running and walking – and incorporating weighted vests into his workouts, even though his current size requires a 2X vest, which he finds challenging. Jelly Roll has publicly stated he’s achieved his progress without resorting to GLP-1 agonist drugs, citing concerns about acid reflux, a condition he actively manages as a singer.

He explained the potential impact on his vocal cords, emphasizing his fear of losing his ability to perform. His dedication to a natural approach highlights his commitment to long-term health and well-being. Beyond his fitness journey, Jelly Roll is preparing to join Post Malone on his extensive 85-date Big A** Stadium Tour, beginning April 29th in Salt Lake City, Utah. This tour will provide a significant platform for his music and further solidify his presence in the music industry.

His past, marked by 40 arrests starting at age 13 for offenses ranging from marijuana possession to drug dealing and probation violations, serves as a powerful testament to his transformation and the positive changes he’s made in his life. Jelly Roll’s journey is deeply intertwined with his family life. He credits the birth of his daughter, Bailee Ann DeFord, now 17, as a pivotal moment that spurred him to turn his life around.

He is also a father to nine-year-old son, Noah Buddy DeFord. He and his wife, Alyssa 'Bunnie Xo' DeFord, are expecting twins via surrogate, having found a 'sweetest woman ever' to carry their children. Their relationship has faced challenges, including Bunnie’s past work as an escort and Jelly Roll’s previous infidelity, but they have navigated these difficulties and are now committed to monogamy. Bunnie is currently preparing for surgery and has requested prayers from her followers.

Jelly Roll’s openness about his struggles, both physical and personal, resonates with many and positions him as an authentic and relatable figure in the public eye. He aims to lose another 40-50 pounds to achieve his marathon goal, demonstrating his unwavering determination and commitment to a healthier lifestyle





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