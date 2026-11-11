Jellyfish UFO Sighted Near Alaska Military Base

Sara Jane Osborn captures footage of a large, dark object hovering near Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage on June 15. The unidentified craft vanishes quickly.

Sara Jane Osborn documented a mysterious aerial phenomenon hovering above forested terrain near Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska. The incident occurred on June 15 at approximately 10:13 p.m., during which the observer captured visual evidence of a large, dark object with appendages that moved independently.

Visual Evidence and Object Characteristics

The witness was photographing a rainbow along Sixth Avenue when she noticed an anomaly emerging above distant trees. She described the object as resembling a giant jellyfish with dangling limbs that shifted side to side while maintaining a stationary hover. The craft displayed black and silver coloring that contrasted sharply with the bright evening sky and local kite displays.

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Osborn recorded multiple still images taken within milliseconds of each other alongside video footage. Her husband Pete estimated the distance to the object at roughly three miles from their position in a downtown parking lot. A small aircraft visible nearby appeared tiny in comparison, suggesting the mystery object possessed significant size relative to standard aviation.

Rejection of Kite Explanation

Initial speculation suggested the object might be a kite, but witnesses dismissed this theory based on movement patterns and environmental conditions. Strong breezes were present that caused tree branches to sway, yet the object remained stable without streaming tails typical of kites. Osborn noted that such large structures are not operated from the small nearby park due to space constraints.

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The couple searched the area for thirty minutes after the object vanished. They found no operators or equipment associated with recreational flying devices. The abrupt disappearance left observers questioning how a structure of that apparent scale could remain airborne for only three minutes before exiting the frame.

Military Proximity and Investigation Status

The sighting location placed the object directly in the direction of military airspace hosting F-22 Raptor fighters. Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson supports critical air defense surveillance and military airlift operations in the region. The proximity raised immediate questions regarding national security protocols and potential unauthorized intrusions into restricted zones.

No official confirmation has been released regarding the identity of the object or any military response to the event. Osborn stated that definitive answers regarding the nature of the craft remain unknown to the public. The incident highlights ongoing interest in unexplained aerial phenomena near sensitive defense installations in Alaska.