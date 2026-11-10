Jemima Goldsmith Accuses Russell Brand of Abuse Following Injunction Reveal

Jemima Goldsmith reveals she called police to remove Russell Brand from her home in 2014. She claims coercive control after their shared injunction against a therapist resurfaced.

Jemima Goldsmith has publicly accused Russell Brand of violence and coercive control. This declaration comes after news emerged of a legal gagging order the pair previously secured against a massage therapist. The heiress detailed a separate incident involving Brand that required police intervention.

Goldsmith Describes Violent 2014 Incident

Goldsmith stated she had to call the police to remove Brand from her residence in 2014. She described the event as a violent confrontation that occurred while they were dating. The heiress explained she chose not to press charges at the time due to fears regarding the impact on her teenage children. She emphasized that she has had no contact with Brand since that specific period.

Also read Russell Brand found guilty of rape and sexual assault, BBC ignored 2008 exposure claim

Background On Massage Therapist Injunction

The renewed public scrutiny stems from reporting on a legal order involving Szilvia Berki. Berki was hired by Goldsmith to provide a massage for Brand at Kiddington Hall in Oxfordshire in June 2014. The agreed fee for the session was £500 on the comedian's birthday. Berki later complained to police, stating she was treated like a prostitute. She alleged that Brand pushed her and that her white Alsatian dog jumped at her. Brand and Goldsmith denied all wrongdoing, insisting the session was for a standard massage. A court subsequently granted an anti-harassment order against Berki in October 2015. The order banned her from communicating with media or making allegations against the couple. She was ordered to pay £50,000 in legal costs and faced bankruptcy proceedings for non-payment.

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Goldsmith Supports Victims And Criticizes Narrative

Goldsmith released a statement affirming her support for all of Brand's victims. She praised the women who testified during his trial for ensuring justice was done. She clarified that her own pain pales in comparison to what other women suffered. Goldsmith stated that the recent reports created an untrue narrative. This coverage has subjected her to vile hatred and abuse on social media platforms. She noted she has assisted journalists over several years, including Ros Urwin. Urwin was instrumental in revealing Brand's abuse in a 2023 documentary. The documentary was frequently referenced during the criminal proceedings against Brand.

Russell Brand Sentenced To Prison

Russell Brand was sentenced to ten years and six months in jail last week. The sentence was for rape and three counts of sexual assault. His wife Laura Gallacher was present in court during the sentencing. Brand told her not to worry as he arrived at Southwark Crown Court. The legal team for Brand and Goldsmith previously pursued the injunction against Berki to protect their privacy. Berki made three unsuccessful attempts to appeal the order. The police investigation into the initial massage incident was ultimately dropped. The focus has now shifted to Brand's criminal conviction and Goldsmith's allegations of domestic abuse.