Jemima Goldsmith Engaged to Financier Cameron O’Reilly After High-Profile Relationships and Personal Challenges

Jemima Goldsmith, the award-winning screenwriter and documentary producer, is engaged to Irish-Australian financier Cameron O’Reilly. The couple, who met through their work in film and documentaries, are reportedly very happy together. Jemima, known for her high-profile past relationships and advocacy for her ex-husband Imran Khan, is now looking forward to a new chapter in her life.

Jemima Goldsmith , the 52-year-old award-winning screenwriter and documentary producer, has found love again after a series of high-profile relationships and personal challenges. She is now engaged to Cameron O’Reilly , a 62-year-old Irish-Australian financier and multi-millionaire investor in smart meters and software.

The couple, who have been dating for just over a year, met through their professional collaboration on several documentaries and films. O’Reilly, the son of the late media magnate and international rugby star Sir Anthony O’Reilly, is known for his private nature, and Jemima has been protective of their relationship. Friends describe them as very happy together, splitting their time between his home in Switzerland and her residence in West London.

Many of Jemima’s family members, including her brother Robin Birley, owner of London’s exclusive 5 Hertford Street club, have met O’Reilly and reportedly get along well with him. O’Reilly, an Oxford graduate, spent a decade working in his father’s media empire before stepping down as CEO of APN News & Media in 2000. He later founded Bayard Capital, a private equity fund, and acquired the Swiss metering company Landis+Gyr, which he sold to Toshiba for $2.3 billion in 2011.

The engagement marks a potential new chapter for Jemima, who shares O’Reilly’s passion for documentary-making. Her credits include producing the 2018 series The Clinton Affair and the Emmy-nominated docuseries The Case Against Adnan Syed. She also won multiple awards for her screenplay for the 2022 romantic comedy What’s Love Got To Do With It?

Jemima, the daughter of the late billionaire financier Sir James Goldsmith, is currently advocating for the release of her ex-husband, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has been imprisoned since 2023 on corruption charges. Khan, who was 42 when they married and Jemima was 21, was jailed after receiving additional sentences in December last year, with his legal team arguing that the cases are politically motivated.

The UN has deemed his arrest an arbitrary detention in violation of international law. The couple divorced in 2004, with Khan citing his political life as a reason for their separation. Jemima has since had relationships with actor Hugh Grant, comedian Russell Brand, and New York literary agent Luke Janklow, among others. Her engagement comes six months after the passing of her mother, Lady Annabel Goldsmith, at the age of 91.

Earlier this year, Jemima was fined £1,000 for failing to respond to police letters about a speeding violation involving a vehicle registered in her name, which she attributed to ongoing renovations at her £10 million Kensington home





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